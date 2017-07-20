Billie Holiday at the Towne Centre Theatre thanks to new partnership

By LANDON WOODROOF

Jazz singer Billie Holiday, known for a unique, expressive voice that popularized standards such as “God Bless the Child” and “What a Little Moonlight Can Do,” is paying a visit to Brentwood’s Towne Centre Theatre.

The theatre is currently hosting a play centered around Holiday. “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” depicts Holiday in performance just a few months before she died following years of substance abuse. The play features a number of Holiday’s most famous songs as well as stories and reflections from her life.

It is running at the Towne Centre Theatre as the result of a new partnership between the theater and Wild Card Productions, a local company that helps artists bring their ideas and talents onto a professional stage.

The production of the play, which runs at Towne Centre through July 29, features Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as Holiday. Reviews have been enthusiastic. BroadwayWorld Nashville called Whitcomb-Oliva’s performance “as fine a performance as you could find anywhere – from Broadway to the West End to Chicago, California and all points east, west, north or south.”

Peter Kramer is the executive producer of Wild Card Productions, which has been around for roughly two years. The company started off doing corporate events. However, it has gradually moved toward “producing full fledged shows and enabling artists that may not have…the working knowledge to produce shows on their own.” In addition, the company also produces its own shows.

Kramer said that Wild Card’s relationship with the Towne Centre Theatre began about a year ago. He said they were interested in having a professional company come in and put on shows at times when they did not have their own shows running.

The intimate space at the theatre is perfect for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grille,” Kramer said, noting that the size of the theater “really lends itself to a very personal performance for anybody that comes and sees” the show.

This show plays like a conversation between Holiday and the audience.

“There’s comedy and of course a lot of hardship in the show because Ms. Holiday did not have the most easy of lives,” he said.

Kramer said that Whitcomb-Oliva and the play’s director, Dave Ragland, had done a very limited engagement of this play a couple of years ago in Murfreesboro.

“Ever since then they’ve really wanted to do it on a bigger scale to reach a larger audience,” he said. “That’s when we reached out to them and said, Hey we’d love for you guys to come work with us.”

Whitcomb-Oliva joins august company by taking on this role. Six-time Tony Award winner Audra MacDonald won one of those awards for playing this role on Broadway. In 2016, one of her performances was filmed and shown on HBO. She is currently performing the role in London’s West End.

“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill” began its run at Towne Centre on July 14. Upcoming shows include July 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 23 at 3 p.m. The play ends the next week with two performances, on July 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and members of the military and $18 for children or students. Towne Centre Theatre ticket holders get $5 off per ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.townecentretheatre.com/