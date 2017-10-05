Blackburn announces bid for U.S. Senate, Green runs for Blackburn’s seat in the House

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

U.S. Representative Marsha Blackburn announced her run for U.S. Senate on Thursday following current Sen. Bob Corker’s announcing he would not run for re-election last week, according to her campaign office.

Rep. Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, has been the U.S. House Representative since 2003 and is now seeking a new position to continue her conservative platform.

Her announcement comes about an hour after Gov. Bill Haslam announced he would not be running for Corker’s seat.

“The fact that our Republican majority in the U.S. Senate can’t – or won’t – overturn Obamacare is a disgrace,” Blackburn says on her campaign website. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate because I will fight every single day to make our Republican majority act like one.”

Blackburn, the Brentwood, Tennessee Republican says many senate Republicans act like “Democrats or worse” in a video released Thursday morning.

The self-proclaimed “hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee Conservative” says in her campaign video that she is running because the U.S. Senate is “completely dysfunctional and enough to drive you nuts.”

On her website, Blackburn lists the following as her platform:

Continue to fight to repeal Obamacare

Fight to protect the unborn

Fight to protect our Second Amendment rights

Fight to cut wasteful spending

Fight to bring significant tax relief to hard-working Tennesseans

Support President Trump’s immigration ban and work with him to build the wall

Andy Ogles, a conservative activist in Franklin, Tennessee, is running against Blackburn for the seat.

Tennessee Seventh District Congressional Candidate Justin Kanew releases a statement in response to Blackburn’s announcement Thursday afternoon.

“It comes as little surprise to those of us here in Tennessee’s 7th District that Marsha Blackburn would choose to run for higher office,” Kanew, who is avidly against Blackburn wrote. “While I’m a little disappointed we won’t be continuing our budding relationship here at the House level, I have the utmost confidence that Democratic Senate candidate James Mackler will be able to make an equally strong case against Marsha and what she has or hasn’t done in her 16 years as TN7’s congressman.”

Mark Green, the Republican State Senator from District 22, will be running to replace Blackburn in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was appointed by President Trump to serve as the U.S. Army Secretary, but withdrew after opposition from Senate Democrats.

Green announced his run in a release on Thursday and plans to hold a formal announcement at a later date.

