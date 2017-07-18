Blackburn challenger Kanew will speak at Democrats’ event

July 18, 2017

Justin Kanew, the College Grove resident running for the 7th District Congressional seat against incumbent Marsha Blackburn, will speak Thursday at Headway Thursdays, the monthly membership meeting held by the Williamson County Democratic Party.

Kanew is a movie producer, writer and reality TV star who moved from Los Angeles to Middle Tennessee with his wife, Nicole, and their daughter.

Kanew, 38, was featured twice on “The Amazing Race.”

He has received awards for his activism in spreading awareness about autism and done a series of speaking engagements on behalf of Autism Speaks. His race partner on the Amazing Race has Asperger’s Syndrome.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the auditorium at the Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 W. Main St. Franklin, 37064. It is open to the public.

