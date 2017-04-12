Blackburn meets with protesters during one-on-constituents meetings in Franklin

By EMILY R. WEST

With Congressman Marsha Blackburn in town, both constituents and protesters headed to downtown Franklin to get their messages across.

The Brentwood Republican scheduled one-on-one meetings with those in Tennessee Congressional District Seven on Wednesday, an occurrence she considers fairly routine. Not routine, however, was the group of 20 to 25 protesters that surrounded the Franklin square, signs in hand disagreeing with her on points of women’s health and climate change.

Brentwood’s Michele Bewley said she had about 10 minutes with Blackburn, talking about a range of issues for wanting more town halls to discuss her recent bill pertaining to Internet data and security. She also wanted to hit on any foreign involvement in the 2016 election.

“I wanted to see what steps she was taking or other members of Congress were taking to prevent this from happening in the future and she assured me this was one of her most important pieces of legislation and topics that she was working on and she said that she is looking at reintroducing a bipartisan bill. I would hope that we can prevent Russia or any other organizations from meddling in our elections.”

Bewley said Blackburn also reassured her 100 percent that her Internet privacy would remain intact.

The bill overturned President Barack Obama’s regulation that Internet providers didn’t have to have consumer permission before selling off data. The bill passed 215-205 in late March.

“I feel like I got my point across in terms of what I thought was important,” Bewley said. “But I didn’t feel like I got a clear answer from her on everything. It seemed like she was supportive of not allowing the sale of information and we agreed on that. But I couldn’t get down to what steps she was going to assure that happened.”

Blackburn said she was primarily booked from the start of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with constituents primarily coming in to talk about partisan divide. She said many were frustrated with the continued polarization injecting itself into politics and civil discourse.

“Our nation has been well served by a two-party system and it has been well served by debate,” Blackburn said. “We aren’t always going to agree, and there will be disagreement. People are concerned about the divisiveness.”

She elaborated that several bills had passed Congress with bipartisan support throughout the last year, but they hadn’t gotten much attention. She further added that she would much rather sit down with constituents one-on-one than host town halls. Even though she felt her most recent town hall went well, she said her constituents could better ask their questions in a more private setting.

“I was pleased that people were there and we answered every question,” Blackburn said. “For many that attended, they weren’t able to have longer answers to some of the questions that were asked.”

Blackburn said accessing her is easy, and that’s it just a phone call appointment away.

“We will always make it work,” she said.