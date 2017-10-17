Blackburn releases statement after Washington Post, CBS investigation on controversial opioid bill she co-sponsored

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, has called for the federal government to immediately address the “unintended consequences” of a law she co-sponsored which made it harder for the U.S. government to regulate the sales of opioids.

CBS’ 60 Minutes and The Washington Post released a joint investigation on Sunday focused on the law passed in 2016 which favored the pharmaceutical industry and counteracted the Drug Enforcement Administration’s efforts in restricting the flow of often abused and fatal prescription painkillers.

In a statement Tuesday, Blackburn’s office aimed to separate her from the attacks, highlighting the role of other politicians in the law’s passing:

“Congressman Blackburn has a long history of working to combat the epidemic of opioid abuse, which has taken too many precious lives. She believes that Congress should continue its work to address the issue and conduct oversight. If there are unintended consequences from this bipartisan legislation—which was passed unanimously by the House, Senate and was signed into law by President Obama—they should be addressed immediately.”

Blackburn, who is currently the U.S. Congressional Representative of District 7, is running to replace current Sen. Bob Corker in 2018.