Blackman will join nine Williamson teams for Football Jamboree

By WCS InFocus

All nine of the high school football teams in Williamson County Schools will join together today in the inaugural 2017 Football Jamboree.

The teams, joined by Blackman High School’s team to make an even 10, will take the field at Nolensville High School starting at 4 p.m. with Nolensville playing Centennial High.

“This is the first time ever we’ve had all nine teams on the field at one time,” said WCS Athletics Specialist Jeremy Qualls. “That’s exciting in itself.”

The match-ups were drawn blind, so there are some to look out for. This is Nolensville’s first time playing a WCS team. Other match-ups include Franklin High against Fairview High for the first time in history and Page High against Brentwood High, a match-up that hasn’t been seen in more than 30 years.

If the games weren’t reason enough to be at NHS Friday night, the event is sponsored by Walker Chevrolet. At the 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. games, there will be a drawing for the chance to pass, punt and kick a field goal to win a brand new car. Watch the video below to see a demonstration of the pass, punt and kick contest by Nolensville High coaching staff.

https://youtu.be/ao6Gjw-Qfs0 Video can’t be loaded: Punt, Pass and Kick Demonstration (https://youtu.be/ao6Gjw-Qfs0)

Tickets can be purchased online at the . When purchased online, 100 percent of the proceeds go to the buyer’s selected school specified under the “Additional Information” option in the cart.

Tickets can also be purchased in-person, and the proceeds will be divided between all nine schools. Below is the schedule for when the teams take the field. Each game will be a half-game.

Schedule:

4 p.m. – Nolensville High vs. Centennial High

5 p.m. – Summit High vs. Ravenwood High

6 p.m. – Independence High vs. Blackman High

7 p.m. – Fairview High vs. Franklin High

8 p.m. – Brentwood High vs. Page High