Blessing of the Animals reset for Sunday, Oct. 15

The Blessing of the Animals ceremony, originally set for Oct. 8 on the front lawn of Brentwood United Methodist Church, has been rescheduled due to rain that day.

The event now will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at the church.

All are invited for an afternoon of family friendly fun with photo booths, pet-friendly and human-friendly treats featuring Maggie Moo’s, and a commemorative pet tag for participants to take home.

People with animals that are less social, such as certain cats and animals like fish, may come for a “drive-by” blessing, leaving the animals in the car.

The blessing is regularly conducted by churches of several denominations in October in commemoration of St. Francis of Assisi and his love for animals as a vital part of God’s creation.