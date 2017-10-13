Blood drive today honors former Brentwood Police employee

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the American Society for Industrial Security are partnering to host a blood drive until 4 p.m. today in honor of the late David Hawtin.

Mr. Hawtin’s career included working for the Brentwood Police Department, Tennessee Fusion Center and in the private sector. He was an active member in ASIS and a friend to ATF for many years.

The blood drive is going on through 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood.

The following links ( redcrossblood.org , CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. ) can be used for scheduling an appointment. If you do not have a chance to pre schedule an appointment, please still come to the library to donate.

Due to the recent natural disasters as well as the tragic incident in Las Vegas, the American Red Cross appreciates in advance the support provided by the community.