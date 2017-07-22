Bluegrass Along the Harpeth: Hot time in the old town

Trees, pop-up canopies, lemonade and bottled water were in high demand Friday and Saturday as Bluegrass Along the Harpeth came to Franklin for the 26th time.

The event features traditional music as entertainment and in competition, as well as clogging and buck dancing, which are the passions of festival organizer Tommy Jackson, who dances with, coaches, and teaches the Rocky Top Revue dancers.

Friday afternoon Jackson was taking phone calls and directing traffic of arriving vendors and performers. Friday evening the festival commenced with an entertainment oriented kickoff featuring The Baker Family and Breaking Grass. The crowd grew as the sun sank lower in the sky.

On Saturday things got going at 10 a.m. with competition. Spectators mostly stuck to the shady areas around the square until sunset brought shade across the square. As is typical at the event, pickers played music all around the periphery in informal groupings.

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Fiddler’s Jamboree is typically the fourth weekend in July, so the extreme heat this past weekend is not unprecedented, though it is not routine, either.