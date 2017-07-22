July 23, 2017

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth: Hot time in the old town

Trees, pop-up canopies, lemonade and bottled water were in high demand Friday and Saturday as Bluegrass Along the Harpeth came to Franklin for the 26th time.

Maddie Denton and Trustin Baker perform at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

The event features traditional music as entertainment and in competition, as well as clogging and buck dancing, which are the passions of festival organizer Tommy Jackson, who dances with, coaches, and teaches the Rocky Top Revue dancers.

Friday afternoon Jackson was taking phone calls and directing traffic of arriving vendors and performers. Friday evening the festival commenced with an entertainment oriented kickoff featuring The Baker Family and Breaking Grass. The crowd grew as the sun sank lower in the sky.

On Saturday things got going at 10 a.m. with competition. Spectators mostly stuck to the shady areas around the square until sunset brought shade across the square. As is typical at the event, pickers played music all around the periphery in informal groupings.

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Fiddler’s Jamboree is typically the fourth weekend in July, so the extreme heat this past weekend is not unprecedented, though it is not routine, either.

Bethany of Franklin has a unique vantage point at Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Friday night.
// ANDREW COLLIGNON
Reese of Nashville uses a fan to keep cool at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

 

The Baker Family and Breaking Grass band perform at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Carina Baker plays mandolin and sings at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Trustin Baker plays banjo at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
Maddie Denton plays fiddle at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON
The Baker Family and Breaking Grass band perform during the heat of the early evening at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. // ANDREW COLLIGNON

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elijah Baker plays the upright bass The Baker Family and Breaking Grass band perform at The Bluegrass Along the Harpeth Festival. //ANDREW COLLIGNON

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In the heat of the day Saturday, the lemonade stand had steady business. // MARK COOK
Pickers jam under a canopy Saturday near the Historic Courthouse. // MARK COOK
A wash tub bass was one of the instruments awaiting the stage on Saturday. // MARK COOK
Much of the crowd had retreated into the shady areas on the square Saturday afternoon. // MARK COOK

