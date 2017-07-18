Bluegrass kicks off Friday in Franklin square

A band plays at last year’s Bluegrass Along the Harpeth/Photo courtesy of Bluegrass Along the Harpeth

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Bluegrass Along the Harpeth will begin it’s 27th year Friday and the headlining act will be a family currently competing on “America’s Got Talent.”

“The bands we’re bringing in are top quality,” said Tommy Jackson, festival founder.

The festival starts at 7 p.m. Friday night and will have Breaking Grass and The Baker Family. The Baker Family, from south central Missouri, recently made it to the second round of “America’s Got Talent.”

Jackson said he came up with the idea for the festival years ago when he and his family would travel across the South to bluegrass festivals.

“Mom made mention, ‘We go to all these festivals and it’s sad we don’t have one in our backyard,’” Jackson said.

So, within two months, Jackson started a festival.

It is not one of the top-three bluegrass festivals in the state, he said. He said estimated crowd size is usually around 5,000 to 7,000 people.

The event is held on the town square. The festival continues Saturday and will be a competition. He said as many as 22 bands have competed before and he’s getting inquiries from all over the place.

“I’m getting emails from Canada to Florida,” he said.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Jackson also said people need to bring their own chairs.

