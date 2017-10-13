BMS boys golf team wraps up season on top

Photo: The BMS boys golf team. From left, Bryce Callaway, Alex McClimans, Nolan Griggs, Grant Clunan, Troup Wallace, and Michael Sheehan

The Brentwood Middle School boys and girls golf teams recently finished their season competing in the Williamson Middle Athletic Association tournament on Oct. 4.

The boys team three-peated as champions of the tournament to top off a 7 and 0 season.

Shooting low score on the first day was Troup Wallace with a three under 30. For the second day of the tournament, Nolan Griggs had the low score with a four under 29.

The team also took three of the top four individual medals in the tournament. Finishing in 4th place was Bryce Callaway, in 3rd was Troup Wallace, and in 2nd was Nolan Griggs.

The team, coached by Jeff Adams and Liz Cleveland, has only lost one match in the past three seasons.

The girls team finished the season with a 5 and 2 record and came in 4th at the recent WMMA tournament. The team member with the lowest score was Anslee Hulen.