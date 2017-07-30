Board of Education approves new social studies curriculum

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

The State Board of Education voted unanimously to introduce new K-12 social studies standards curriculum on Friday.

The new standards are designed to be more specific to the state. This will include input from Tennessee historians, geography and education experts and multiple public comment opportunities.

“These new social studies standards provide a strong foundation to our students, due in part to incredible participation from educators and Tennesseans across the state in the review process,” Sara Morrison, executive director of the State Board of Education, said. “Standards point the way for high quality instruction in the classroom, which is our ultimate goal.”

The change comes after a multi-year standards review of the state’s current curriculum conducted by the Standards Recommendation Committee. Governor Bill Haslam appointed the committee in 2014.

The standards draft was presented to the State Board of Education in April and will take effect in the 2019-2020 school year.