Board prepares to name new Brentwood, Thompson’s Station schools

By WCS InFocus

This month, the Williamson County Board of Education plans to name the district’s three newest schools.

Each school-naming committee is suggesting four names for each building. Board policy states that the committee must submit three to five names to the Board for consideration.

The suggestions for the elementary school in Brentwood are Eastwood, Jordan, Pleasant Hill and Split Log.

The suggestions for the schools in Thompson’s Station are Clayton, Constitution, Thompson’s Station and West Harpeth.

The School Board will discuss these suggestions at its work session September 14. The members will then vote at the meeting September 21 (please note the new meeting date).