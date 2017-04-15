Bob Clement will sign memoir in Columbia on April 29

Former Congressman Bob Clement will be discussing and signing his new book “President’s, Kings, and Convicts: My Journey from the Tennessee Governor’s Residence to the Halls of Congress”, at noon on Saturday April 29, at Duck River Books, 12 Public Square in downtown Columbia.

Books will be available for purchase at the event.

Clement wanted to inspire and encourage others with his memoir to not give up on the political system and share his experience as an eyewitness to history both as the son of Tennessee Gov. Frank G. Clement and as a politician himself.

Clement’s memoir provides an intriguing insider’s view of some of America’s most memorable events including the desegregation of the South, the Vietnam War, Reaganomics, the September 11 attacks and much more. The book also examines the hyper-partisanship in politics today and offers solutions for getting the country back on track. He also recalls his childhood growing up in the Governor’s residence and being a fly on the wall as his father met with U.S. Presidents, country music legends and dealt with the major issues of the day. Each chapter concludes with “Clement’s Contemplations,” humorous musings about politics and life after Clement’s varied careers as a Public Service Commissioner, Tennessee Valley Authority board member, military officer, college president, businessman, and member of Congress for eight terms.

Clement earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Memphis. He served two years in the U.S. Army and 29 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Clement is president of Clement & Associates.