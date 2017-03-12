BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

As I approach my deadline, significant progress has been made in the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”).

Its replacement – called “Trumpcare,” which is hopefully a short-lived joke – is, not surprisingly, already controversial.

It has made its way through two House committees and, apparently, is gaining momentum fast. By the time you read this, there might be even more developments.

I certainly don’t begin to understand all the details, but the deliberations seem a great deal like déjà vu all over again as the parties spar with each other over the various nuances.

The GOP says the ACA has to go, that it’s been a disaster. Nobody should be surprised, they say, because getting rid of Obamacare was one of President Trump’s most ardent campaign promises. The Dems are right back in their faces, saying this is moving way too fast and vowing that millions will lose their insurance and access to healthcare. A huge step backwards, they say, and something they’ll fight every step of the way, even though they don’t have the numbers to prevail.

And somewhere in there, both arguments probably have merit.

We will see where this goes, but with the composition of Congress and a Republican in the White House, I think it’s fair to say the ACA is on life support.

The possible change in healthcare laws just happens to have corresponded with a couple of visits to the doc for me.

I generally enjoy good health, although admittedly I am a mild hypochondriac. When I hear symptoms of a disease, I become fairly certain I have that disease. It’s a lifelong burden I’ve carried and probably one of the top ten topics for my as-yet still unscheduled visit to a therapist.

The up side is I generally don’t burden my doctor’s office with my paranoia (I leave that for my long-suffering wife). That’s why my hypochondria can be classified as mild.

However, a few weeks ago, after experiencing some symptoms I decided were legitimate, I called and scheduled a visit to my physician.

This is no longer a call to the office but, rather, to a central call center that makes the appointment. The lady who took the call was very pleasant and went through the usual routine of asking about insurance and confirming my age and address. She then asked the reason for my visit and I gave her a vague summary of a couple of things I was dealing with.

In reality, there were three minor matters, but I didn’t think she needed to know all of that. And I will spare you, dear readers, the details.

The appointment was scheduled for a Monday morning. Over the weekend I began experiencing discomfort in my knee. It started on Saturday and grew progressively worse. By Sunday night it was borderline excruciating. There was no event that triggered the pain. It just started hurting. I told my wife it was a good thing I had scheduled the doctor’s visit.

After hobbling into the office Monday morning, the nurse soon called my name and took me back to the exam room. After checking my vitals, she asked what brought me there that day and I started with my knee, explaining it had not been the reason for my call, but this new symptom had moved to the top of the list.

As I continued with the other issues (with the knee, there were now a total of four), she stopped me and told me she could only record “two complaints at a time.”

Say what?

That’s right, apparently I’m only allowed two matters per visit. Although I was able to discuss the last two on the list with my doc, she told me I would have to schedule a return visit for having those fully addressed.

There is a happy ending, I suppose. The knee problem ended up being nothing serious, with nothing torn or broken, just some inflammation. With some physical therapy and an anti-inflammatory, all is well with that. And I got a prescription for issue number two.

I made the return appointment and had the other two things taken care of, thankful that nothing else had come up that would require me to make yet another appointment.

I am not critical of the way this was handled and after nearly 20 years of care from this doc, I completely trust her. And I’m certain if the matters I was dealing with had been of a more serious nature than they were, we could have worked something out where I could have stuck around a bit longer at the first visit.

But it’s caused me to think that, under our new and supposedly improved healthcare plan, maybe something could be inserted about getting everything taken care of at one appointment. My argument would be that, between those visits, I just have more time to convince myself of another illness and I’ll begin to clog up the system.

Since we are all about efficiency in healthcare these days, I think that’s at least worthy of consideration.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three and father-in-law of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.