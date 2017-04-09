BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

There is always a bit of nostalgia, and maybe the slightest twinge of sadness, when spring rolls around and I pass the parking lot of the fields behind Lipscomb Elementary and notice for the first time that baseball season has started.

As I have referenced previous times here, our family spent many evenings – and occasional weekend afternoons – at those fields (and later, the ones at Granny White Park) as our two sons played baseball and our daughter played softball.

When we first moved here and were still finding our way a bit, my wife and I enjoyed getting to know other parents in the bleachers. Our children who did not have a game at the time could always find a pickup game of “wall ball” or kickball if a field was open.

We ate more than a few meals out there, either something we managed to put together and bring from home or something from the concession stand, where we also did our time as volunteers.

I never understood the parents who avoided concession duty. I had a blast talking to the other workers and the customers. Of course I never coached, so I tried to fill in and do my part where I could.

I guess I should qualify that. I once had the title “coach” but it’s only because the head coach wanted my older son on his team. My son was a pitcher at the time and they had to be spread around. If the head coach could get me on the roster as an assistant coach, my son would automatically be put on the team.

I tried to tell the guy it was not my gifting. After putting me at third base, he figured that out. I was quickly reassigned to dugout duty.

We had a big, laminated wall calendar, taped to the back of a door near the kitchen, on which we kept track of practices and games.

I don’t know if families today still do anything like that, when everything can be entered into a smart phone, but I would think it would still be a good way to see everything at a glance and lessen the chance of missing something.

Of course it was not all fun at the time. Following that calendar, juggling schedules and getting everybody to games, with some inevitable conflicts and overlaps, could be tricky. And there was still school and homework to deal with, which sometimes had to be done later at night than we might have preferred.

Any inconvenience and fatigue were, however, far outweighed by the enjoyment of it all. As I look back, I can’t help but smile. We all worked together to make it happen and, in the process, had a great time.

And we all benefitted from the sense of community at the ball fields. My wife and I will run into parents of former teammates, or former coaches, on occasion, and we have an instant connection. We stop and catch up on our lives, talking about those now-grown children and reminiscing about our times together watching them play ball.

I can’t help but envy the families who are spending time at the ball fields these days. Sometimes I’m tempted to stop by, grab a hot dog, watch a game or two, and maybe start a conversation with some of the other spectators.

There is probably heightened security now, and my guess is an upper-middle-aged bald guy lurking around alone would be watched closely.

But there would be nothing to worry about. Grandfathers at the games are not that unusual and I would be on my best behavior, happy to explain myself to anyone who might be suspicious.

And that gives me the perfect opening, in case you missed the subtle change in my bio last week, to tell you that, speaking of grandfathers, I’m going to become one myself this year – twice. My daughter and son-in-law are due in July, while the blessed event for my son and daughter-in-law will be in early October. Both babies will be boys.

You can call me GrandBob.

The parents-to-be don’t live here, but I suspect my wife and I will be burning up the roads to Huntsville and Atlanta for baseball games in the not-too-distant future.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to-be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.