BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

It is my privilege to be the father of three Millennials, and father-in- law of two of them.

I also get to work with a number of them. And I use the words “get to” with all seriousness.

I am biased, of course, toward my own offspring and their spouses, but my affinity for the others is genuine, and has been earned.

Although they are the subject at times of disdain and ridicule (not all unjustified, I might add), I have found them to be, in large part, a sharp and insightful generation who keep me on my toes.

Opinions vary on the definition of a Millennial but I generally think of them as having been born between 1980 and 2000. Some of the ones toward the older end might not want to admit they fall into the category.

About a year ago I was engaged in a conversation with a young man who reports to me and he made several references, in third person, to Millennials. I realized he didn’t believe he was one. I challenged him on it and, in typical Millennial fashion, he argued with me.

I urged him to check it out. Within hours he returned to me, sheepishly admitting his qualifications as a Millennial. I told him to wear it with pride because he is a member of a pretty powerful lobbying group.

According to my reading and research, they are the largest generation in American history and by 2022, they will make up over 40 percent of the work force. And because many of us, ahem, older folks are also still a part of that work force and intend to remain so for at least a few more years, we are accommodating this generation of workers, perhaps, in a way never before seen.

For example, it would have never occurred to me, as a 20- or 30-something, to negotiate a salary. Yet I have never made a job offer to a Millennial who did not ask for more money than what is stated in the offer letter. A friend who has had two Millennial children attend business school told me that it’s part of the post-graduate educational process now. They are taught to never accept the first offer. Apparently, negotiation is now expected.

If you are close to my age and you are a professional, chances are one of your initial significant expenditures as a young person was in business clothing. I have owned more ties over the past 30 years than I care to remember. Today most of us are business casual. You may thank the nearest Millennial for that (and for that one, I do).

More and more companies are re-looking at maternity leave policies and even incorporating paternity leave for new dads. It’s all part of the strategy to keep the Millennials happy and retain the brightest ones.

But things are not all rosy for them, according to my cursory research. 75 percent of Millennials have student loan debt, with an average balance of $29,000. That’s an average, so you can be sure many of them have a balance that is much greater. So it’s no wonder they are prone to ask for more money. They already owe that money to someone.

Overall, I’m bullish on the Millennial generation. They fit many of the stereotypes, but they are reshaping the future. In my view, that’s mostly for the good.

And as for the seniors . . .

On the other end of the spectrum, I guess it should come as no surprise to me that our city leaders are not optimistic about affordable senior housing in Brentwood. The consensus seems to be that the one-acre density standard is sacred, according to the Brentwood Home Page account of the City Commissioner candidates’ debate held recently at the Brentwood library.

Apparently that leaves little to no room for those of us moving toward the senior category who would like to stay in the city and downsize (both lot and home) without taking on a bigger mortgage.

Challenger John Byers appears to be the only one who might be willing to budge, saying “these residents have helped build Brentwood to what it is today and if they want an option to stay here it’s our job as a commission to give it to them.”

I’m guessing the other three candidates, all incumbents, might well be thinking that’s easy for John to say, with all of them acknowledging having gone down this road before.

Commissioner Regina Smithson said she makes “no apologies for us having the land value we have here and staying with it.”

While I expect no apology from anyone, I would appreciate at least a little more exploration of this topic before I pack up for Franklin or Spring Hill.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.