BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

As an eager student of all types of news, I am especially fond of items of the more unusual variety – those that would come under the categories of “truth is stranger than fiction” or “you can’t make this stuff up.”

Two of these recently came to my attention, one of which took place right here in Brentwood and the other just to the south of us in Alabama.

You might have caught the Brentwood story here on the Home Page. Who knew we had a “celebrity wallaby” in our midst?

I sure didn’t.

Not until I saw the headline, “Celebrity wallaby goes missing and is later found in Brentwood neighborhood” and read Landon Woodroof’s account of “Jack the Wallaby” making a run for it last Wednesday afternoon.

According to the story, Jack has become famous through social media, his own website (on which fans can purchase Jack the Wallaby merchandise) and “having been featured in local and international media.” He has over 28,000 Instagram followers.

Apparently Jack goes to work with his owner, Alex Fasching. He went missing from Fasching’s Maryland Farms office after “an excited fan” startled him.

Some five and a half hours later, after word had spread online that Jack was on the lam and an impromptu search party had been formed, he was found by a mother and daughter in Brentwood’s Princeton Hills subdivision off Murray Lane.

A “post on Jack’s Twitter feed” earlier in the evening stated that was where he had last been seen.

Fasching reported all to be well with Jack as he took him home that night about 10 p.m. He said he was acting “normal as ever” as he rode in the car next to him.

I suppose Fasching would know what is normal for a wallaby. He summed it up by commenting, “What a goofy guy.”

I have no idea if goofiness is a normal characteristic for a wallaby, or this was just something Fasching said in the moment, but I’m glad to know Jack is safe and sound.

The other news item involves a 24-year- old woman, one Barbara Lowery. Possibly inspired by the Carrie Underwood song, “Before He Cheats,” Lowery climbed onto a man’s vehicle in Cullman,

Alabama and stomped in the windshield, then used a shovel to do more damage. She also wrote “You’re so pretty” on the car with a permanent marker. It was all captured on video. The woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Now, because I’m the curious type, upon hearing this story, I immediately wondered who shot that video. Was someone standing nearby and saw her, and then decided this would be YouTube gold? Had the culprit herself tipped someone off about what she intended to do?

Those questions appear to remain unanswered, as well as the exact nature of the relationship between Lowery and the car’s owner and what he might have done to prompt her to act in such a rash manner.

According to the report by WBNA ABC 13 in Birmingham, an anonymous source said Lowery’s actions were the result of a “love triangle gone very wrong,” but the source also said the owner of the car was not cheating and he and Lowery were just friends.

Well that certainly leaves more questions than answers. But curious as I might be, I think I can leave that alone.

Perhaps more peculiar than her actions were her comments following her arrest. In an interview with the ABC affiliate, Lowery said, “I prayed about it first. I slept on it and I decided it wasn’t a good idea, then I saw a shovel.”

I am probably violating the admonition of a pastor at my church who routinely tells us not to let the world teach us theology, but I believe there is something to learn from Lowery’s statement.

How many of us, when faced with temptation, have prayed over the situation and thought we were going to act obediently, but then we “saw a shovel?” And before we knew it, we were doing that very thing we knew we should not be doing.

When asked if she had it to do over again, she would act differently, Lowry replied, “I don’t think enough time has lapsed for me to answer that question.”

Maybe she will have some time to prayerfully consider that while incarcerated.

But when she gets out, Barbara’s friends and family might want to keep shovels out of her sight (and reach) – just in case.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.