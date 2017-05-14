BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

With tongue in check, I have stated here from time to time that I am long overdue for a therapy session.

So far, I am still yet to get it on the calendar.

I generally bounce weighty matters off my sweet wife, who thus far has proven to be more than adequate at providing advice and guidance. I also have a friend or two who, on occasion, will listen to my whining and will offer, in addition to a sympathetic ear, a kind word of encouragement (or has the wisdom to tell me if I’m going off course a bit).

And I am sometimes inclined to read something that will enlighten me about my general state of being and why I might act the way I do.

One of the most beneficial of late is a book that was passed on to me from a friend: “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking,” by Susan Cain.

I don’t know that this would be called a self-help book, but it was of tremendous help to me.

Cain, an introvert herself, confirmed what I have suspected for a number of years: I am one and the same with her.

For a long time, I considered myself an extrovert because I really do enjoy people. I could not imagine life without the relationships I have had the privilege of developing since childhood.

In a previous job, one of my responsibilities was lending telephone support to employees “in the trenches.” I derived much satisfaction from the one-on- one contact and the fact I could help folks.

I am not scared of public speaking or performing. In an earlier part of my life, I sang in choirs and even sang solos, sometimes in front of hundreds of people. While I might have had the occasional butterflies, it did not terrify me.

So before I understood the definition of an introvert, I hardly considered myself one.

But whether it’s because I’m a slow learner or because I grew up with a father, God rest his soul, who often told me not to be “so timid,” making me determined to overcome what I thought was a character deficiency, I think I long had a misunderstanding of my “wiring,” if you will.

Over time, especially after I married, I began to realize how hard “small talk” is for me. While I could stand and speak or sing in front of throngs of people, holding a casual conversation with one of them afterwards would often cause me to break out in a sweat. At parties with a lot of standing around, I am often very uncomfortable.

My wife, on the other hand, can hold her own with the best of them. An extrovert, she loves people and is energized by them. Truly, for her, it’s the more, the merrier.

I love people too, but they make me tired. It’s solitude and quiet that energize me, and prepare me for days filled with noise and endless chatter. And according to what I read in this book, that’s typical for a guy like me.

Cain, who took five years to write “Quiet,” delves into the science of introversion vs. extroversion, citing experts in psychology and neuroscience. She summarizes interesting case studies and real-life examples of introverts who have learned to navigate a society that sometimes seems designed for those who can talk the loudest. She also references introvert-extrovert relationships.

One of those examples is Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. Franklin, a true extrovert, drew strength from people drawn to the magnetism of his bold and friendly personality. Eleanor was just the opposite – shy, awkward and cautious (not always characteristics of an introvert, but oftentimes so).

Eleanor also possessed great empathy, becoming a champion for equality long before the civil rights movement. According to Cain’s research, these are qualities to which Franklin was drawn, and which complemented his bravado. Even though he would prove to be an unfaithful husband, they had the makings of a great team – “his confidence and her conscience” – which contributed to his popularity and success as a politician.

Cain also describes a popular Ivy League college professor whose classes always filled up early during registration and who had lines of students waiting to see him during office hours. As a teacher, he was gregarious and animated, making the subject matter come to life.

On nights and weekends, however, he retreated to his house in the woods and spent quiet hours reading and taking walks with his wife.

This is an example of something Cain says successful introverts often do – they learn to become more extroverted in certain situations. To accomplish this, they balance it with ample times of recharging, either in solitude or with a spouse or a small group.

I am pleased to say the love of my life long ago figured out the differences between us of this nature and began to find ways for us to spend our down time in ways good for both of us (which is exactly what Cain suggests in “Quiet” when she addresses an introvert with an extroverted spouse). We will often spend one weekend night with friends, either going out to dinner or participating in an activity like a concert or movie. Another night on the same weekend might be spent at home watching a movie together or each of us reading.

It’s similar with vacations. Knowing my wife loves to visit popular restaurants in cities we are visiting, which are often crowded and loud, I gladly go along with her, preparing myself to be outside my comfort zone for a few hours and enjoying how happy this makes her. Likewise, on the same trip she will be purposeful in looking for places less crowded, or in suggesting long walks along scenic trails or a seashore, knowing my preference for the quieter environment.

I have barely scratched the service of Cain’s excellent book. If you are an introvert, I highly recommend it to help you better understand your own inclinations. If you are an extrovert, it would likely be helpful for dealing with your introverted friends, colleagues and/or family members.

And if you do read it, send me an email letting me know what you thought. As the author points out, introverts often prefer written communication.

Bob McKinney, an introvert, is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in- law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.