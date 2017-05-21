BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

In addition to being a student of odd kinds of news as I wrote here a couple of weeks ago, I am also frequently intrigued by advertisements that lean toward the unusual.

When I was a young dad and would take a shift with a baby with mixed-up days and nights, and would turn on the TV in the wee hours, I was sometimes tempted, just out of curiosity, to call the Psychic Hotline. (Or I might have wanted to know if said baby would ever sleep through the night).

However, since my wife and I had made a commitment to be open with each other, I knew I would have a hard time explaining that one.

So Dionne Warwick never had the opportunity to tell me my fortune. (As a side note, I always wondered why Dionne got into that line of work. Wasn’t she rather successful as a pop singer? Did she discover one day she had the gift of seeing the future and feel called to use that gift?)

Today, the local nightly news seems to be largely sponsored by plaintiffs’ law firms whose commercials are filled with client testimonials about such-and- such a lawyer getting them the money “they deserve.”

William Devane tells me I should invest in gold rather than the stock market.

Alex Trebek, when he’s not hosting “Jeopardy,” is warning me not to leave my loved ones with bills to pay. For just a dollar or so a day, I can have the peace of mind life insurance will bring, and I will be able to have the type of funeral appropriate for a guy like me.

Those products are rather straightforward, I suppose. I understand the concept of gold and life insurance.

But some others are a little less clear.

Apparently, if years ago I made the mistake of attending one of those gosh-awful all-expense-paid weekends where, in return for accommodations, meals and gifts, I was only required to sit through a two-hour sales pitch for a timeshare, and rather than decline and become virtual dirt under the feet of my hosts who only minutes before had been my new best friends, I signed papers to purchase said timeshare, there are now companies out there that can get me out of it.

So how that does that work, exactly? If I signed up to go somewhere one week out of the year (my “share”) on someone else’s terms for the rest of my life, but I no longer want to do it, and I especially don’t want to make that monthly payment any longer, how do these folks make me exempt from that?

I can’t answer that, but once upon a time I went to law school and learned about contracts, and I have a strong feeling it’s not as simple as saying, “never mind.” If I were wagering on this one, my money would be on a person having to shell out more money to make this – theoretically – go away. And the party who – again, theoretically – makes this disappear for you will profit in the process.

I’m just glad when I did foolishly choose to spend a weekend as I previously described, I elected the dirt-under- the-feet option and did not obligate myself to a lifetime of vacation ownership.

Similarly, there are “credit repair” companies that say they will help increase my credit score so I can get the credit I deserve. (As you might have noticed, “what you/I deserve” is a big selling point in certain ads these days).

So, if I haven’t paid my bills on time, and/or have a bankruptcy on my record, and/or have a debt-to- equity ratio so lopsided I couldn’t pay another bill if my life depended on it, somebody can do something about that and get me to the point where I can borrow even more money?

And finally, there is the “reverse mortgage,” of which our own late Sen. Fred Thompson was a proponent and commercial spokesperson once his gig on “Law and Order” was up. If you are getting up there in age and you have equity in your home, you can be paid money each month (thus the “reverse” mortgage – they pay you rather than you pay them).

The fine print will tell you, however, that the equity is being eaten up with each month’s payment you receive.

And that might be fine with the homeowner. I just wonder if the ones who sign on for it are really aware of what’s happening and that if they live long enough, they may end up, in essence, renting from the mortgage company.

Cynic that I am, I believe much of this comes under the “if-it- seems-too- good-to- be-true- it-probably-is” category.

Although, in weak moments, I still wonder what Dionne might have told me about my future if I had called her.

I would write more, but there is lakefront property being auctioned off today only, with no reasonable offer refused, financing available onsite. I can’t afford to pass up this once-in- a-lifetime opportunity.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.