BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

After reading of recent discussions about once again exploring the possibility of selling Williamson Medical Center, I dug up the column I posted here June 19, 2011, after a proposal to clear the way for a sale was defeated by the Williamson County Commission.

My feelings remain largely unchanged from when I wrote that piece. I still don’t understand the intricacies of what a sale would look like or what the ramifications would be, but my gut feeling remains the same. I believe we have a jewel of a hospital with a rare “friends and neighbors” quality that I’m afraid we might stand to lose with a change of ownership.

Since my current thoughts mirror those from six years ago, I am rerunning that column today:

Hospital feels like family, not just health provider

It appears that, at least for now, the Williamson Medical Center will remain the property of Williamson County.

County Commissioners last week soundly defeated a proposal to declare the medical center “surplus property” which would have allowed county officials to proceed with at least exploring the possibility of a sale, the first step being getting some estimate of its worth. …

I will begin with a very large disclaimer that I don’t begin to understand all of this and my opinion on this topic is strictly on a “for what it’s worth” basis.

Hospital feels like family, not just health provider

It appears that, at least for now, the Williamson Medical Center will remain the property of Williamson County.

County Commissioners last week soundly defeated a proposal to declare the medical center “surplus property” which would have allowed county officials to proceed with at least exploring the possibility of a sale, the first step being getting some estimate of its worth.

Commissioner Bob Barnwell has been leading the controversial cause, believing that governments and private entities should not compete with each other. Although specific details of how proceeds from a sale would ultimately be used are fuzzy at best, the proponents of a sale have argued that the monies received could help pay down the county’s debt.

I will begin with a very large disclaimer that I don’t begin to understand all of this and my opinion on this topic is strictly on a “for what it’s worth” basis.

Ordinarily I don’t like the idea of government-owned anything. My gut tells me in this case, however, that keeping the hospital county owned is a good thing.

I toured Williamson Medical Center when I was a member of Leadership Brentwood in 2005. I was impressed not only with the facility itself but, more significantly, with the people who run the place. Their enthusiasm is infectious. I like that in people, and especially in people involved in preserving my health.

I also got the idea, the whole time that I was there, that I was among friends and neighbors. I like that too.

I have had direct involvement with Williamson Medical Center only two other times.

The first was about eight years ago when a dear friend went to the Emergency Room in the middle of the night, then died in the early morning hours. This came out of nowhere and her husband and daughters were, of course, devastated and in shock.

The chaplain at the hospital, as well as other staff members, could not have been more compassionate and caring. They gave my newly widowed friend a room where he could gather with his friends and family. They told him to take all the time he needed. They offered condolences but did not hover, as if they knew just the right amount of involvement they should have. By the time we all left, several hours after our friend’s untimely death, we felt like they were family.

The other time was just a few years ago when my younger son had an emergency appendectomy. Ditto the feelings of care and concern I just described. Although his surgery was routine, the doctors, nurses and staff members made us feel as if our son’s procedure was the most important matter they were handling at the time.

Healthcare is a business and I certainly understand that. I know there are those who abuse the system and I know healthcare providers lose tons of money because of people who defraud them and those who can’t and won’t pay. I am certainly aware that big healthcare providers have the resources – probably more than a county — to minimize inefficiencies and serve patients in an excellent manner. That is why so many doctors have sold their practices to physician management groups.

With that awareness, staying true to the basic tenets of capitalism and free market, I guess I should champion privatization of healthcare in general and Williamson Medical Center in particular. I am just afraid that, once it got into the hands of a private company, the care and compassion, and the great personal attention to detail that I have witnessed, would not be as prevalent.

When I need a hospital, the personal touch is what speaks to me more than anything.

Fortunately, I haven’t needed a hospital often and I hope I will not again for a long time. But if and when the time comes, being among friends and neighbors who genuinely care makes a huge difference. I have a feeling the majority of our County Commissioners had a similar feeling when they voted last week.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.