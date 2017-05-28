BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

In early April I engaged in what ranks among my least-favorite activities, but is something I have to do: I bought a car.

The one I had been driving served me well. I inherited it from my dad and drove it for a little over 11 years. It amassed 235,000 miles and hardly ever gave me a problem.

But a few months ago, knowing I was likely on borrowed time, I told my wife I was ready to start looking. Well yes, you might be saying, after 11 years, it was certainly time.

That was not, however, what my wife was thinking. After nearly 33 years of marriage, she knows how painful the process is for me and knows not to overreact. In other words, when I said I was ready to start looking, she did not grab her purse and meet me at the door. My “looking” could have easily lasted another year.

It ended up being only a few months.

To give a little background, I am not, in any way, shape or form, a car guy. I never have been. I drive out of necessity and if I didn’t have to, I wouldn’t. All I really care about is that a car is dependable and safe.

Unfortunately, in addition to having little interest in cars, my driving seems to be deteriorating in my advancing age, especially when others are in the car with me. I am becoming more easily distracted (so I am told) and family members are starting to gently suggest I be a passenger rather than a driver when that is possible. I am trying not to take that personally. I am already worried my grandchildren won’t be permitted to ride with GrandBob, so I am really trying to do better.

But back to the matter at hand. For buying this car, I would not go visit different dealerships and spend hours haggling. The process is so distasteful to me that I decided, at my age, I could give myself the gift of one-stop shopping.

That is not to say I was careless about it. Thanks to the Internet, I was able to do the research and figure out about what I would have to pay.

I would be getting an updated version of the same make and model I had been driving, so I found several available at a local dealership. I made an appointment to go there on a Saturday morning.

My wife went with me. I narrowed it down to two and she and I talked, then made a decision.

I engaged in a minimum amount of price negotiation with the salesperson and listened to what I have heard every time I have bought a car in my life: that they would hardly be making a profit on the sale of this car; that they price their cars to sell as they are, so the sticker price is pretty much the price; that if he were to go to the sales manager with what I was proposing, he would be laughed out of his office (I asked him to do it anyway, which he did, and we had a deal).

It all took about four hours, start to finish.

I do not buy brand new cars. The one I bought is a 2014 model year, one of those certified pre-owned ones that still carries some of the original warranty, which hopefully I won’t have to confirm.

My previous one was a 2004, so there have been some updates (imagine that). There are various bells and whistles, many of which I will never use.

The last 30 minutes of the transaction, after the purchase had been made, were spent with the salesperson sitting in the passenger seat and me in the driver’s seat, with him explaining all of the features. My eyes soon began to glaze over, as observed by my wife sitting in the back. Somehow she politely moved everything along and we were out of there.

It’s been nearly two months and I’m enjoying the car (as much as I can enjoy a car). I like the Bluetooth technology which enables me to talk on the phone hands-free. I’ve even learned how to listen to podcasts. I also figured out voice activation.

There is a navigation system which I generally don’t use because I have it on my phone. For quite a while now, I have been entering destinations and a very pleasant-sounding lady gives me directions.

I love this because I do not have a good sense of direction. The GPS on my phone is a tremendous help to me and having someone talk to me, rather than having to read directions, is huge.

But get this: when the car is running, the lady on my phone stops talking. I have to disengage the phone from the Bluetooth technology to get her to resume telling me where to turn. I understand there is another very pleasant-sounding lady’s voice there in my car who can do the same thing, but I am already accustomed to the one on my phone. I don’t understand why one silences the other.

When I go to buy my next car in 11 years or so, I’m going to have to ask about that.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to-be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.