BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

When he was in middle school, my younger son decided to join the wrestling team.

He wrestled in seventh and eighth grades.

The first time he wrestled in a match, I missed it. I was there, but I did not realize he was on the mat until I happened to look in the direction of the referee hitting the mat and seeing his big grin as he got up and was declared the winner.

In my defense, all of the wrestlers looked alike (they all wore “singlets” which I, drawing from our baby days, often mistakenly called “onesies”), and there were three matches going on at the same time. It was a lot to follow.

It took me a long time to learn the rules and I never mastered them, but learned enough so I could follow what was going on.

It was similar when he played rugby in high school. It was a sport I was hardly familiar with, so I had to learn a few things to be able to follow a game.

As I have often said, wrestling and rugby were acquired tastes.

And speaking of, although all of Middle Tennessee (and beyond) is going crazy over the Nashville Predators and their quest for the Stanley Cup, I have never had a good understanding of the game of hockey.

That is not to say I’m not cheering for the Predators with everyone else and hoping against hope they will come back and win this thing.

I am probably what one would call a “bandwagon fan” because I have not been to a game in years and, except when they have been in the playoffs, have never watched them on TV.

Even without the Stanley Cup run, though, and even though I have never gained much of an understanding of the rules of hockey, I have an affinity for the Preds that dates back to the early days of life in Nashville for my family.

I don’t’ remember exact dates, but it was no long after we moved here, nearly 20 years ago, that NHL hockey came to town and the Predators had their first season. I had gone to work for a company that was a sponsor and had a suite in the new arena. (Remember the Nashville Arena, GEC and Sommet, the predecessors to Bridgestone?).

I only made it to the suite a handful of times, but several times a year for as long as I worked there, rink-side tickets would trickle down to me.

The first game I ever attended was with some work colleagues. I also took my older son, 12 years old at the time, and he took a friend who had moved here from the north and actually knew something about hockey. He gave us our first primer on the sport.

The first thing I noticed was how cold it was in the arena. With all that ice, I don’t know why that surprised me.

The atmosphere was electric and the Predators organization made it all very entertaining with the giant Predator descending from the ceiling and country music stars singing during breaks, some on the Jumbotron and some live.

Our group sat behind one of the nets that night and I remember our laughing at signs telling us to watch for flying pucks. The laughter subsided, however, when one of my colleagues, a woman about six months pregnant, got hit, right in her protruding middle section.

It did not take long for officials to be all over her, whisking her away. I think she had a supply of tickets for the rest of that season. She was not injured and was a really good sport about it, and I’m sure she’s told the story many times over the past 20 years to the daughter to whom she gave birth a few months later.

Somewhere along the way, in some promotional event at work, I won a Predators jersey autographed by all the players at the time. My younger son claims ownership because it was recently found in his closet, but that is hotly debated among family members.

Whether they go on to win the Stanley Cup or not, it’s been an incredible ride this year and a great deal of fun for die-hard fans, as well as the bandwagon type like me.

The taste has been acquired all over again.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.