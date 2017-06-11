BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

What I am about to say could be perceived by some as conflicting with my Christian faith, so I would ask that you take it in the spirit in which it is written and with a good sized grain of salt.

Sometimes I think the universe is punishing me. Hear me out on this.

In the same three-month period in which I purchased a car, I also had to buy a new phone. It’s just too much.

The car buying experience, which I told you about a few weeks ago, was a walk in the park compared to the phone. It all gave more credence to my theory that we might have all been better off when our phones were in our homes, attached to the wall, and served solely as a device to make and receive calls.

I might have asked you this before: if you are on up there in years as I am, how many service calls to your house for your family’s telephone do you remember? And how many times were calls “dropped?” And how many times, while on a call, did you ask the question, “Can you hear me now?”

Be honest in answering that and you might support my theory.

But back to my recent experience.

For several weeks, my phone, an iPhone 6 I have had for less than two years (I’m not bitter), has not been taking a charge well. The little plug thingy that goes into the port on the end of the phone would go in and engage as if the phone were going to charge, but the phone would stop charging within a matter of about a minute.

Over this several-week period, hoping the problem would miraculously take care of itself (you know, with the universe deciding to let up on me), I was able to jiggle the cord around a bit and get the phone to charge, but it was getting increasingly difficult.

Because I am fully engaged in the 21st century, I went online to see what the problem might be and I followed every tip given, including the always helpful “turn it off and turn it back on.” None of the suggested possible remedies worked.

Last Wednesday, the phone would no longer charge at all, no matter how much I jiggled the cord. I used it sparingly to reserve power. Which brings me to Thursday, the day I decided I should look into this. (Kind of like waiting until your gas tank is empty to get gas, but please, don’t judge me. I’ve had enough stress over this).

To make this more traumatic, my wife, who generally handles all things phone and electronics for us, was leaving town at noon. Despite my whining, she went right ahead and left, expressing her confidence in my ability to handle it, and saying she would only be a phone call away.

“That’s if my phone is still working,” I replied chirpily, at which time she reminded me that we still are among those with a land line.

Oh yeah.

Anyway, after kissing her goodbye, and with my phone at 20 percent power, I went to the Holy of Holies, the refuge for both hipster and common man – the Apple Store. Up to this point in my life, I had never darkened the door of one and I’ll save my detailed description for a time when I am more removed from this experience. Suffice it to say I was greeted at the door by one of the many employees in a green tee-shirt walking around carrying, appropriately, an electronic tablet.

The young man (who I would guess, conservatively, started shaving in the past year) listened to my statement of the problem and said he could have a technician available in two hours. You would have been so proud of me because I didn’t even attempt to make a smart remark or lunge at him when I knew I had a problem that he or one of the other green tee-shirts could diagnose in under two minutes and either suggest a repair solution or send me on my way.

No, I simply told him I would return in two hours. Which I did.

Just as I was pulling into the parking lot for my return visit, I received a text message (on my phone that was now running at 17 percent power) saying “we are almost ready for you” and instructing me to let a green tee-shirt (I paraphrase) know as soon as I was there.

I did that, and green tee-shirt told me to go have a seat. I sat for 30 minutes (they were not as ready for me as they thought) and, just as I suspected, another green tee-shirt diagnosed my problem within a couple of minutes and explained that a repair to the port would cost way more than a new phone, and they couldn’t even do it there. He could replace the phone there for some outrageous amount of money, but suggested I might be better off to deal directly with my provider.

Again, you would have been so proud of me, as I smiled, thanked him politely and exited without any comment to one green tee-shirt about the ludicrousness of the whole affair.

I’m coming up on my word limit so I’ll try to summarize so you won’t begin to think the universe is punishing you too. By the end of the afternoon, after a short consultation with my wife (who was very kind and sympathetic, although I thought I detected a snicker), I was in my phone provider’s place. I walked out the owner of an iPhone 7 and a new contract, of course, which my wife will have to accept since she chose to leave town.

The rub of this part was learning that all the stuff on my old phone (mainly contacts and pictures) would not transfer because of the port being fried. In other words, a cord could not run from one phone to the other and transfer my data. But not to worry, my very helpful phone provider representative told me, because all I needed to do was go home and pull it from “the cloud” where I had undoubtedly backed it all up.

At that point, you might not have been so proud of me.

And if you’re a contact of mine, could you send me your number?

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.