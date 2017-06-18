BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

Unfortunately, in today’s political environment, many of us live in a constant state of frustration.

Although President Trump was elected pursuant to the laws of this country, many refuse to accept it.

Hollywood celebrities use their visible platforms to bash him every chance they get. Professional athletes who win championships make a big deal about refusing to go visit when they are invited or, if they do go, they make a big deal out of that, as if they are doing everyone a favor.

The part about the athletes especially annoys me. Anyone invited to the White House to meet the president should go, shake his hand and show the respect deserving of the office of President of the United States. It doesn’t matter what a person’s views or opinions might be.

On the other hand, the president does little to command respect. The “Tweeter in Chief” engages in childish wars of words in 140 characters or less, calls his detractors/enemies “losers,” “nut jobs” or other names, and pushes and shoves his way around. He gives plenty of ammunition to those who want to take every opportunity to tear him down.

Hillary Clinton, after recovering from the wounds of her surprising loss, now lists myriad reasons for that loss, none of which have anything to do with her ineffectiveness as a candidate or the ineptness of her campaign staff.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress remain in a state of gridlock and give us little to be optimistic about as far as bipartisanship goes.

So yes, it’s business as usual in politics.

But ironically, a tragic event from last week, and the resulting fallout, might have given us a glimmer of hope.

After a shooter opened fire at a baseball practice for the Republicans preparing for the annual Democratic-Republican Congressional charity game last Wednesday morning, some statements were made and actions taken that give us reason to believe there is still a hint of civility out there. Cooler heads might sometimes still prevail.

A talk show host, never shy about taking the president to task for anything and everything, took time in his opening monologue to honor the injured parties and the heroic officers who kept the situation from being worse than it was, and even thanked President Trump for how he addressed the situation.

A right-leaning performer who has routinely crossed the line with hateful rhetoric and jeering pledged to tone it down a bit.

Oh there were still those from both sides who pointed fingers and felt compelled to mouth off as to why the other side was ultimately responsible for a lunatic who decided to go on a shooting spree.

But for the most part, the voices heard were civil and gracious, offering prayers for the injured and deploring the tragedy that had occurred.

Best of all, the game was played as scheduled Thursday night, with a record number of tickets sold and a record amount of money raised for various charities.

I’ll be honest with you. I was not aware of the existence of the game (it dates back to the early 1900s) and I’m guessing there are many of you who are the same. But we will always know about it now.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, said, “We need to play this game; it’s the game of America, it’s bipartisan.”

In a video address to the crowd attending the game, President Trump said, “In Washington we have our disagreements, but we all agree that we are here to serve this nation we love, and the people who call it home.”

U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey, who was wounded in the shooting while protecting members of Congress, threw the first pitch to enthusiastic cheers.

The Democrats won the game. As a team, they agreed the championship trophy should be given to the GOP to place in the office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, Republican from Louisiana, who was critically injured in the shooting, as he recovers.

Will the goodwill last? I doubt it.

But at least, in the wake of a horrific event, we saw the best come out in some, and that was refreshing. And maybe a seed was planted to move things in a more civil direction. (One can hope).

And I love that a baseball game might help do that.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.