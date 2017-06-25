BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

Memory fails as to when I first met Warren Ludwig, but it must have been sometime during our high school years in El Dorado, Ark.

He was one year ahead of me, and he was the cartoonist for the school newspaper when I was a reporter for it. We ended up at the same college and he was also the cartoonist for the college paper for which I served as a reporter and editor.

For a couple of years, we were also involved in the same college ministry. We became friends, but I have little memory of him after college.

I might have seen him a time or two in the early post-college years but I don’t remember anything specific. Somewhere along the way I heard he was living in Kansas City and working for Hallmark.

A few years ago I heard his wife had committed suicide in 2010 after a long battle with chronic pain and illness. Earlier this year I learned through some mutual friends that Warren had recently written a book about the experience and how he has dealt with the grieving process.

I ordered a copy of “Jewels in the Junkyard: An Artist’s Journey to Find Healing After Loss” and read it. I was deeply impressed with Warren’s honesty and vulnerability in sharing about the circumstances leading up to his wife Cathy, to whom he was married for 30 years, taking her own life, and the healing journey he embarked upon in the following days, months and years.

Warren’s email address is listed on the copyright page, so I sent him a note. I told him how compelling I had found his story to be. I also told him about the column I write each week and that I would like to share his book with my readers if he would give me permission to do so.

He quickly replied. He thanked me for getting in touch with him and said he would be happy for me to write about his book.

In our correspondence regarding the process of his writing the book, he told me he started in 2015, five years after Cathy’s death, and it took him about a year and a half to complete it. He said it was not easy.

“Many people have commented about the process of my writing the book,” he said.

“They usually say, ‘It must have been quite cathartic’ and I usually respond with, ‘No, it was painful and unpleasant, and I had to force myself to finish it.’ “

As Warren explained to me, it was extremely painful for him “to relive the memories of the sadness my family had gone through.”

But from that sadness and pain comes a beautiful message of hope, one he hopes will be helpful to others going through grief or pain.

Through 18 brief chapters, set in a font that looks like printed handwriting (fulfilling his desire that his story be “practical, casual in style and easy to read”), Warren takes the reader with him on his journey. He shares the story of his and Cathy’s meeting and ensuing marriage, their starting a family (they had two daughters – one biological and one adopted, now 33 and 28), the beginnings of Cathy’s illness, her subsequent struggles, her suicide and Warren’s healing process.

In the final chapters, 19 and 20, he shares family photographs, as well as some of Cathy’s photos. (In addition to being a nurse, Cathy was an accomplished photographer).

The book is illustrated with Warren’s own drawings, and, as indicated in the subtitle, he tells his story very much from the point of view of an artist.

“Ever since I was a little kid,” he writes in the opening chapter, “I’ve spent my whole life dreaming up things to draw, and paint, and sculpt. My imagination has sustained me through my professional career as an artist.”

He goes on to explain that “artist-types” tend to experience powerful emotions in such a way that they “can also bring us so low that we can lose our way.”

Anyone reading “Jewels in the Junkyard,” however, will hardly reach the conclusion that Warren lost his way following the death of his wife. He experienced unspeakable pain and anguish, of course. The circumstances surrounding Cathy’s suicide, with his coming home from a weekend trip to find her, were especially heart-wrenching.

He describes having to break the news to his daughters and other family members, and in a chapter called “The Long Night,” describes the night he spent in his home just hours after he had found Cathy and an ambulance had taken away her body.

“Then the weeping began,” he writes. “Uncontrollable sobs from the deepest part of me. I felt like my head would burst from the throbbing pain.”

He questioned how God could have let this happen. But again, the message of “Jewels in the Junkyard” is one of hope, and in chapters with titles such as “Courage,” “Reassurance,” “Permission” and “Reconstruction,” Warren candidly shares how he began to rebuild his life.

In addition to writing about his grief and healing, he gives practical, useful information, listing non-helpful platitudes voiced to him by well-meaning people.

“The last thing a hurting person needs to hear is a pseudo-Christian cliché,” he writes in Chapter 10.

He also writes pointedly about the subject of suicide.

“I do not approve of, nor endorse, Cathy’s decision to end her life,” he writes. “But at the same time, I can’t really blame her for desiring to be face to face with her Savior, instead of living in pain that she had endured for so long. I give her grace and mercy, because I understand how she got to the point of choosing what she did.”

Obviously, Warren has drawn from his deep faith for sustenance, and throughout the book he references Scriptures that have been meaningful to him throughout his process of grieving. He told me, however, that even though his story embraces his Christian faith, he wants it to be “accessible to people who may not have that same perspective.”

Although he explored commercial publishing opportunities, Warren ultimately self-published through CreateSpace.com, a division of Amazon.com. The book is available through Amazon in both electronic and print form.

As for the book’s title, Warren explains it in Chapter 16. About three years after Cathy’s death, attending a work-related speaker series, he heard a “multi-talented artist who was a film composer, graphic designer, art director and musician,” someone to whom Warren easily related, discuss the importance of raw materials to his work — “photographs of broken objects, odd things from the hardware store, shattered pieces of glass with jagged edges.”

Warren, who enjoys sketching and painting “things that are old and rusted and broken,” and “dabbles” in music, describes it in the book as an unexpected “God moment” in which he felt impressed that he could stop struggling to make his life “normal” again after Cathy’s suicide. He realized God would use “the very things that are broken” in his life to make “new art and new music.”

“In His hands, the junk in my life can be turned into shining jewels that reflect His creative power,” he writes.

Now retired from Hallmark, Warren enjoys life today as a freelance artist, father and grandfather.

He’s gratified by the response to “Jewels in the Junkyard.” He told me he has heard stories that the book has helped people in unexpected ways, and said it has been a blessing for him to know it “has already done what I had hoped for, to help at least one person.

“It’s been worth all the pain of writing, to know that it’s done that and much more.”

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.