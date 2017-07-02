BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

It is no secret that I am not exactly current when it comes to modern technology.

It should come as no surprise, then, that I have only recently become acquainted with podcasts. They have been around a while and many folks I know listen to them through earphones as they walk or exercise.

I am, however, not among those. It is simply not a good idea for me to have my ears plugged for an extended period of time. I am way too easily distracted and I will either (a) not be fully engaged in whatever podcast to which I might be theoretically listening, and entirely miss the point, or, more likely (b) become too fully engaged in the podcast and cause harm to someone walking near me, or maybe even to myself.

It’s much better for me to keep all my senses in tune.

No, my podcast listening has come about as the result of the recent purchase of a car that came equipped with Bluetooth technology. I assure you this is not something I set out to have in a car, but the one I selected happened to have it.

At first I thought it would be lost on me (kind of like the rear camera, because how you do I wipe out 40-plus years of craning my neck when I back out?). I might use the hands-free function for the phone, but routing a podcast from my phone to the car speaker would be over my head. A few lessons from my wife, however, showed me how easy it is and I’m now a big fan.

My favorite podcast, of course, is one that my son broadcasts from South Bend, Ind., about the recruiting of football players at the University of Notre Dame. That’s certainly a topic that would have never in a thousand years been on my radar but this is my child. He does a tremendous job and I have broadened my cocktail party conversation material.

If you listened to “S-Town,” we definitely need to talk, and yes, I was as offended by the language as you probably were, but not so much that I didn’t listen to all seven episodes and experience withdrawal when it was done.

It’s all rather like “what’s old is new again.” It was radio programming that last century got millions hooked on gathering around a machine listening to people talk. Television eventually changed all that, as all of a sudden we could see the ones who were talking.

With podcasts, we’ve realized it’s still rather nice to listen and let our imaginations theorize on what the speakers look like. I have found that it’s a bit like reading, in that I learn so much.

One of my favorites is “How I Built This,” which is a series of interviews with CEOs and founders of well known companies.

I was fascinated by the guy who started Airbnb. He figured out how having strangers stay with him when hotels were booked could help pay his rent. Scarcely a few years later, nothing has ever disrupted the hospitality industry as Airbnb has.

Then there’s Herb Kelleher, the co-founder, Chairman Emeritus and former CEO of Southwest Airlines, who back in the 1970s defied all odds by starting a no-frills airline with discounted prices, one that became a major force to be reckoned with and is today the preferred airline for millions.

And who knew Kate Spade, the handbag designer, took husband Andy’s name way before they were married because “Spade” with “Kate” rolled off the tongue so well? Millions of handbags later, Kate and Andy know what a good marketing strategy it was.

All of the aforementioned shared their stories on “How I Built This.”

Some breaking news got my attention a couple of weeks ago due to an episode I had recently heard. It was about John Mackey, the founder of Whole Foods, who started his store with three partners (who he eventually bought out) to provide broader choices for those preferring organic food and healthier options.

You likely know the rest of the story and you may even be a regular shopper there yourself, and you might be willing to pay the generally expensive prices to get the health benefits of the food sold there.

Mackey defends those prices in the podcast interview, saying the quality justifies them. But Mackey is also a shrewd businessman, and he has to know that, in recent years, other more traditional grocery chains have cut into his niche as they have been able to sell the organic stuff for less. Which is what, I feel certain, helped him make the decision to sell Whole Foods to Amazon for $13.7 billion. Maybe it was time to get out while the getting was good.

The online behemoth that has changed the way a whole country, if not an entire planet, shops, and has put some brick-and- mortar retailers out of business, will now be a major player in that very world.

I’m not sure if that comes under “what’s old is new again” or “what’s new is old again,” or even what it might all mean. But it is definitely, if you’ll pardon the pun, food for thought – and certainly worthy of a podcast or two.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two and soon-to- be grandfather of two. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.