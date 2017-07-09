BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

When my daughter was almost four years old, her mother and I brought her little brother home from the hospital.

She already had an assortment of dolls and stuffed animals under her care, so it was easy for her to add him to her “family” as she did. From that first day, he was always subject to her watchful eye.

He was an incredibly good sport during his toddler years as she would dress him up, paint his nails or play school with him. That school part was so frequent that, when he spoke at the rehearsal dinner the night before her wedding, he explained to those in attendance that while she became a teacher as an adult, he had long ago been her first student.

I have always suspected she never believed my wife and I were capable of raising him, so she was readily available to help.

Early on, it was clear she was a nurturer. If it wasn’t her little brother she was looking after, it was friends for whom she cared deeply, or our family dog.

In her adult life, she is very concerned about the well-being of her parents. I’m certain, should the time come, she will take me in and care for me in my old age. (Although I will try my best not to let that happen).

So last Monday, when my sweet daughter gave birth to a seven-pound, one-ounce baby boy, it should have come as no surprise, when her mother and I walked in her hospital room scarcely an hour after that tiny one had entered the world, to see her sitting up in bed holding him, looking as natural and as comfortable as if it were just another day and she had been doing this for years.

She has never looked as beautiful to me as she did in that frozen-in- time moment. Nor has my wife, as she fully embraced being a grandmother, gazing in awe at the daughter to whom she had given birth, now caring for the one to whom she had just given birth.

And as for my new grandson, well, it’s like this:

I have no words.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two, grandfather of one and soon-to- be grandfather of one more. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.