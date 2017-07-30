BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

It was with great disappointment, but not surprise, that I listened to excerpts of President Trump’s speech to Boy Scouts at their national jamboree last week.

A long time ago I attended a jamboree myself at a huge state park in Pennsylvania. It was like a supersized Scout camp, with thousands of tents set up in rows for as far as the eye could see. Days were filled with typical outdoor Scout activities like canoeing and hiking, and on several of the nights we would gather in an amphitheater and listen to speakers.

I believe it was during the Nixon administration. He did not come, but if memory serves, I think he sent someone to speak on his behalf since the little matter of Watergate was taking up a bit of his time.

I could not tell you who it was, or what the person said, other than I can assure you there was not one thing political about it (I would remember if that had been the case).

My guess is he or she made remarks similar to others – encouraging those of us there to follow the Scout Oath and Scout Law, as well as our dreams, and to take advantage of opportunities to interact with Scouts from all over the country for a week.

I suspect the young men attending the jamboree last week will long remember this president’s speech.

Even though he rhetorically asked the thousands in attendance, “Who the hell wants to speak about politics when I’m in front of the Boy Scouts?,” he proceeded to do exactly that.

He bragged about winning last year’s election, put down his opponent from that election, attacked the media, mocked his predecessor and jokingly (?) threatened to fire his Health and Human Services Secretary (standing with him on the podium) if he didn’t secure enough votes in the Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

(As I come up on deadline, I have just learned the latest attempt at that repeal – the “skinny repeal” – has failed, so Tom Price must be wondering if he will take the fall for it).

Making token references to the Scout Oath and Scout Law, and here and there extolling the attributes of Scouting, Trump managed to make it mostly about him.

It did not take long for there to be backlash, with parents saying they would pull their sons out of the Scouting program it that’s what is was going to be about. The Scouts initially issued a tepid response, saying Scouting is “wholly non-partisan,” but stopping short of denouncing the speech. Sensing that was probably not enough, last Thursday the head of the Boy Scouts of America issued a statement apologizing for the political speech.

“I want to extend my sincere apologies to those in our Scouting family who were offended by the political rhetoric that was inserted into the jamboree,” Scouting CEO Michael Surbaugh said in a letter posted on the organization’s website last Thursday.

He said the sitting president, who serves as honorary president of Scouting, has been invited to speak at the national jamboree since 1937, but “it is in no way an endorsement of any person, party or policies.

“For years, people have called upon us to take a position on political issues, and we have steadfastly remained non-partisan and refused to comment on political matters.”

And isn’t that how it should be? Shouldn’t a group like the Boy Scouts have the luxury of being neutral and non-partisan?

I can’t for the life of me think of a reason the Boy Scouts, any more than a youth baseball or soccer team, should have to endure the nastiness of politics.

To be sure, Scouting has had its challenges during this era of political correctness, having been dragged into the fight over so-called “gender issues,” gay rights and the like. They have made compromises where they have essentially been forced to do so but, as Surbaugh said, they have – as difficult as it has been – remained “steadfastly non-partisan.”

How sad that the President of the United States – especially one who would seem likely to defend the rights of the Scouts to stay true to their original charter – would be the one to once again jeopardize that.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two, grandfather of one and soon-to- be grandfather of one more. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.