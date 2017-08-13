BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

The first time I heard anything about a solar eclipse was when I was a very young child, probably four or five years old.

My parents had to go out of town for a funeral and they had a lady come to the house and stay with my older brother and me. This is going back a very long time, and I probably remember it more for it being the first time our parents left us overnight than for the eclipse.

Best I can remember, the lady who came to stay with us was the part-time housekeeper for some of our neighbors and was a very kind, gentle and funny person. We were already somewhat acquainted with her.

But what I remember most about her from those couple of days is the first thing she did when my parents left, which I remember with great clarity. She immediately closed all the drapes and blinds and told us we could not, under any circumstances, go outside. This was due to the “clips” (how I heard it, not necessarily how she said it) going on.

I don’t know if the lady was superstitious or what, but for some reason she was deathly afraid of that “clips” and she took me right with her. To my young mind, it was like unto nuclear war, of which I had heard just enough to scare me senseless, and my parents would get an earful when they arrived home.

I demanded to know what a “clips” was and how we would survive it. I don’t remember the subsequent conversations, but I’m sure my folks were able to assuage my fears and bring me back to reality. I remember laughing about it with them in later years.

Decades later, like everyone else in the Nashville area, I’m preparing for what promises to be the most spectacular “clips” in my lifetime on Aug. 21. I’m not scared of it, as I was back then, but I do confess to bit of angst over it.

I suppose this stems from various insecurities and quirks that plague me. First there’s the whole FOMO (“Fear Of Missing Out”) thing. Will I be at the right spot for the best viewing and the maximum experience? I’m already too late to sign up for most of the hot viewing spots and parties around town.

Friends coming from out of town have lunch and dinner reservations and know more about all the goings-on than I do.

Although we are supposedly in the “path of totality,” I am told that way down here in Brentwood that totality might only last a few seconds. Apparently I could blink and miss it.

So I might be jealous of the folks in Gallatin and Clarksville for the rest of my life.

My wife and I are leaving on a ten-day vacation just a few days later, so neither of us needs to take the day off. I suggested we both work from home and get on Franklin Road near our house and drive north a bit, but she is predicting traffic snarls and crowds the likes of which we have never seen, with motorists being advised to make sure they have enough gas and food!

Really?

And what am I supposed to do about the special edition doughnut at Krispy Kreme? According to Lizzy Alfs in The Tennessean, “the chain’s original glazed doughnut will be smothered in a rich chocolate glaze the day of the eclipse at participating U.S. shops.” (Which is the only thing I can imagine that would make one of those doughnuts any better).

Will there be a run on Krispy Kreme in Cool Springs to get one of these? What time do I need to be in line and will traffic already to be bumper to bumper? I could miss the eclipse trying to get one of the doughnuts!

I think I can rest easy about that, however, as there will be a special preview offering during Hot Light hours on Aug. 19 and 20. That’s a relief.

The other thing that mildly concerns me is the viewing itself. I’m still doing some reading, but apparently during the total eclipse, when the moon is completely blocking the sun, I can look at it without protective glasses.

But what if I do that too long? What if I become so fascinated I forget and just keep looking?

I guess I have some options as far as the experience itself goes. I can blow off work and head north to Gallatin and be a part of the crowds. Sooner or later, I know I could get back home.

I can head just a bit north with a full tank of gas and provisions for being caught in traffic. Again, that can’t last forever.

Or I can take my chances and stay here in Brentwood and try not to blink at the wrong time. (I am not going to stay inside with the drapes and blinds pulled).

I would be interested in hearing from readers and what their plans are. Send me an email if you would like to share.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-law of two, grandfather of one and soon-to- be grandfather of one more. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.