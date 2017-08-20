BOB MCKINNEY: What I Know

By the time this is posted, the once-in- a-lifetime eclipse will be only hours away.

As I wrote last week, I’ve been a little stressed by the buildup – the information overload (I learn of a new website every day with even more fun facts); fearing I will miss it by going to the wrong place that is not in the “path of totality;” and thinking maybe I’ll look too long and damage my eyes.

Then, as if I didn’t have enough to worry about, I had to confirm I didn’t get some of those

counterfeit glasses floating around out there.

Other than the the cicadas that come around every 13 years or so, I have not witnessed a non-

man made event in the Nashville area that has resulted in as much hype and excitement. I believe this, however, surpasses the cicadas, as I don’t remember a lot of folks coming from out of town to see (or hear) them.

If I had planned better, I would have scheduled the day off and headed for one of the parks in

Gallatin and been among the masses in the Middle Tennessee area who will experience the longest period of totality.

Alas, since I’ll be leaving on a ten-day vacation on Thursday with a lengthy to-do list prior to

departure, that’s not in the cards.

But I think my wife and I now have a pretty good plan and should be able to maximize our

experience not too far from our home in Brentwood. We downloaded an app onto her phone (see previous columns on my relationship with technology to understand why it’s on her phone and not mine) that will tell us, wherever we are, if we are in the aforementioned path of totality and how long the total eclipse will last at a particular location.

(Before you read another word, again, please remember my limitations regarding technology. I make no representations on which you should rely, and urge you to do your own research. In other words, don’t blame me if your eclipse experience is not everything you want it to be).

I’m writing this on Friday morning, and last night we went out and tested the app. We started at the parking lot of Fellowship Bible Church on Franklin Road just south of its intersection with Concord.

We moved around to several spots there and were never in the totality path.

From there we proceeded to the parking lot of Brentwood Baptist, which is connected with the Fellowship lot. There we hit pay dirt, finding several sweet spots where the total eclipse will last anywhere from 5 – 15 seconds.

As we traveled north on Franklin Road, however, the length of totality became longer (which

makes sense if you look at one of the maps that shows the path of the eclipse across the country). In the heart of Brentwood, near the shopping areas, it appears it will last about 30 seconds.

A bit farther north, at various spots in Maryland Farms, it appears to be anywhere from 45

seconds to a minute. In the Publix parking lot on Old Hickory, it should be about a minute. About a mile from there up Franklin Road, into Davidson County, our app indicates it will last about 90 seconds.

Our research loosely corresponds with a piece in Brentwood Home Page that lists various

Brentwood landmarks and how long the total eclipse will last at each. For example, at the intersection of Old Hickory and Franklin Road, just east of the Publix parking lot where we tested our app, totality will last one minute and four seconds, according to the Home Page. At Brentwood City Hall, it’s 58 seconds.

So it’s obvious that, the farther north you go, the more totality you will get.

Our plan is to leave the house between 10:30 and 11, hoping traffic is not at a standstill, and

head north on Franklin Road a bit. We are not exactly sure where we will watch, but will not go much north of the Franklin Road and Old Hickory intersection. We’ll wear our NASA approved glasses when the partial starts, and remove them, at least for a few seconds, when the total eclipse is occurring. (I am still a little uneasy about that part).

Then it will be over and we will return to our normal lives, hopefully with something to tell our grandchildren about.

Happy eclipse watching to all.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, husband of one, father of three, father-in-

law of two, grandfather of one and soon-to- be grandfather of one more. Email him at

bmac1018@yahoo.com.