BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

A milestone birthday was recently observed by your faithful columnist (as quietly as possible, I might add), a matter on which I will not further elaborate.

Another milestone of sorts was reached as well: the 20th anniversary of my family’s move to Nashville — more specifically, Brentwood. We moved here just a few days before I reached an earlier milestone birthday, one much less painful.

Although I try my best not to live in the past, I think it’s sometimes healthy to take a look back.

We moved into the same neighborhood 20 years ago where we now live, but we were renters at the time. After 18 months we moved into another rental house, across town to the west, and soon realized we much preferred being in the “heart” of Brentwood.

That might be because we had quickly become accustomed to life in that part of town, and after we moved, our children continued to attend schools and participate in sports in closer proximity to our first home. My wife also had taken a job in which she primarily worked from home, but the office she visited from time to time was in the southeast part of Franklin. After we made that move, it was not uncommon for her to drive upwards of 100 miles on some days.

We knew we needed to get back to a more central location.

We bought our home in our neighborhood off Franklin Road, just up the street from our first one, in the summer of 2001, and there we have stayed.

Not long after we moved in, a proposal was made to construct a road behind our neighborhood that would have run from Cool Springs through the “flagpole property,” eventually connecting with Interstate 65.

Although I found myself at odds with friends in other parts of the city who thought the new road would be good for the city, as well as fellow church members who believed it would ease the flow of traffic onto our church’s property, I joined with my neighbors in campaigning against the road after the

Brentwood City Commission, rather than taking a vote among themselves, referred it to Brentwood citizens to decide.

It was soundly defeated and I am pleased to say I lost no friends over it.

The flagpole property was eventually developed, and now an array of car dealerships and other businesses occupy the property which is accessible from the south. The best part of it all, in my opinion, are the two parks we got in the process, which many folks have still not even discovered. I have loved walking from our home to the parks on cool mornings and evenings.

Change and progress continue in Brentwood, a fact of which anyone traveling around the city on a regular basis is well aware. The landscape in the north part of the city, at the respective intersections of Franklin Road and Old Hickory and Maryland Farms, would hardly be recognizable to a person who left 20 years ago and returned today.

Change has not come easily, as is nearly always the case in suburban communities such as ours where we enjoy the amenities of city life while clinging to the small-town community feeling that drew us to the south of Nashville in the first place.

Homeowners near the aforementioned Maryland Farms and Franklin Road intersection were none too happy a few years ago as developers proposed a mixed-use community that would combine residential, commercial and office properties, as well as an entertainment venue or two. Anticipating the congestion that would come with the construction of the Tapestry apartments, as well as the new hotel and added shopping venues at Brentwood Town Center, those residents were hoping to at least put some boundaries around growth, and they were successful in doing so.

I don’t have the exact numbers as my deadline approaches, but our student population continues to explode as our county school board wrestles with where to put everyone, not to mention finding property and the funds to buy it with.

I don’t know that we have twice as many schools as we did when I moved here 20 years ago, but there are plenty more. And as you might have heard, some folks in Brentwood are looking into forming a separate school system, separate from the county.

One only has to travel south on Franklin Road from Concord to Moore’s Lane to see how we continue to deal with increased traffic. Beautiful trees have been removed as the road is prepared for widening, a project that will take three years to complete, according to the most recent update in the Home Page. My wife and I lament the loss of the trees and the congestion we will deal with during construction as getting in and out of the neighborhood gets worse before it gets better, but we also know how much the widening will help and how necessary it is.

That’s plenty of change for 20 years. Two decades from now, if I’m here to observe another milestone birthday, I can only imagine what it will be like around these parts. I’ll be sure to report back to you on it.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.