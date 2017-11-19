BOB MCKINNEY: What I know

Anticipation is building for another Thanksgiving holiday at our home, with staggered arrivals and departures throughout the week.

My wife has done the shopping and will be pacing herself as the week goes along, doing as much in advance as possible and giving assignments to me as she deems appropriate.

Much of my involvement comes on the back end with cleanup, but I also try to help as much as possible with simple tasks such as chopping and slicing. I’m also good for simple logistical matters such as making sure we have enough ice.

With our two grandsons having been born this year, we’ll have a different atmosphere with babies present. Neither of them is sitting up yet, so we’re not anywhere near the point of highchairs alongside the dining room table. It will be up to their parents, of course, regarding sleep vs. awake time on Thanksgiving Day and what each child will do during the meal. (I’ve learned quickly that one of the nice things about being a grandparent is I don’t have to make those decisions).

There will be nine adults, so we will still all fit at one table. My guess is, by the time you are reading this, the table is set. That’s one of those things we can get out of the way pretty early in the week. One year we did it about ten days in advance and put a sheet over it so dust would not collect.

I have previously written that Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday and I strongly object to it being nothing more than a gateway to Christmas. It stands alone in my view, and although I can’t stop you from eating Thanksgiving dinner on your Christmas china with “The Little Drummer Boy” playing in the background, I would ask you to at least do something in commemoration of the day itself that puts Christmas aside for an hour or so.

I have reason to be optimistic about Thanksgiving. I think it’s making a comeback. While many retailers began backing up “Black Friday” to the evening before, some have taken a stand by saying they won’t do that, that they want their employees to have all of Thanksgiving Day with their families.

Maybe I am just imagining it, but I think there are more newspaper and magazine articles about Thanksgiving, too. I’ve seen a number of stories on traditional vs. non-traditional meals (with the usual arguments for or against dressing, stuffing and/or green bean casserole) and ones about Thanksgivings

past, as well as DIY instructions for easy Thanksgiving decorations (translation: go pick up a few leaves in the yard and throw them on the table).

One of the more humorous pieces I read was about hosts who charge their guests. At first, this seemed preposterous to me, to charge family members who come for Thanksgiving dinner, but I heard a couple of morning radio guys talking about it and they made a good point. They both said if someone invited them for Thanksgiving dinner and they did not have to bring anything, they would happily fork over a few bucks for it.

(If any of my family members are reading this, don’t worry. If we enact this policy, we will give you at least a year’s notice).

I guess it’s become such an important day to me because of the many memories I have of past Thanksgiving holidays. I have lived long enough that not all are happy ones, like the one just a month after my mother died. But even then, with her absence so significant, we gave thanks for the years we had her with us.

I am fortunate to be able to say the vast majority of those memories are, in fact, happy, both from when I was growing up and since I married and had a family.

My wife and I started hosting Thanksgiving dinner at our home the year we married, 1984, and except for a few years here and there, have continued that tradition.

During that time, we have gone from being naïve young folks who didn’t know a turkey is to be thawed a few days ahead of time; to being parents corralling little ones around the table while trying to make sure everything is on said table and hot at the same time; to scripting dinner conversation so as to navigate around opposing political views; to being grandparents to whom the children and

grandchildren are coming home.

That’s a big hunk of a lifetime, and plenty to cause one to give thanks.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Bob McKinney is a longtime Brentwood resident, happy husband and proud father, father-in-law and grandfather. Email him at bmac1018@yahoo.com.