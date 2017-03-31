Body camera legislation to go up for House vote Monday

By EMILY R. WEST

A bill that could give shape to what types of police body camera footage is public record will go before the Tennessee House of Representatives on Monday for a vote.

Freshman state Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) has taken the lead on the issue with HB 732. Sen. Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) has sponsored it on his side of the legislature with SB 442.

The legislation is incredibly narrow in nature, pinpointing only a handful of instances where body camera footage wouldn’t become a public record. The City of Franklin legal department originally requested the bill. The Franklin Police Department had money in its budget for body cameras, but have yet to issue them to officers. Police Chief Deborah Faulkner has said repeatedly she wanted state guidelines in place and wanted time to study the issue before officers begin using them.

Here are the proposed scenarios in which footage is not public:

– Law enforcement interactions with minors;

– The interior of a licensed healthcare or mental healthcare facility

– The interior of a private residence, where police aren’t investigating.

– video taken of minors in a school that serves any grades from kindergarten through grade 12. (an amendment to the original bill)

The bill wouldn’t prevent the district attorney or legal counsel for someone charged with a criminal offense in an interaction with a minor or health care facility from providing it to each other, pending a case or appeal.

The Office of the Attorney General, the Administrative Office of the Courts, and the Public Defenders Conference all report that the bill will have no impact on departmental operations.

Little if any pushback has happened regarding this bill. Whitson said he worked closely with the Tennessee Press Association and the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government to ensure their comments in the process, particularly in regard to public records requests.

The House vote will take place on Monday, April 3.