Tornado damage to Boiling Spring Academy fixed this week

By LANDON WOODROOF

It has been more than three months since a tornado tore through portions of Brentwood, knocking down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

One of the most high-profile victims of that March 1 storm was the Boiling Spring Academy building on Moores Lane.

Winds lifted the roof up off its supports, necessitating the City of Brentwood to hire an engineering firm to come out and report on the damage to the 1832 building.

This week workers have been out fixing the old schoolhouse. One team worked on structural repairs to the rafters while another put a new portion of roof on the building.

The cost of the work is $15,000, Deanna Lambert, the City of Brentwood’s community relations director, said. Since the damage was storm-related, however, she said it would be covered by insurance.

Timothy Cox works with Maxwell Roofing and Sheet Metal. He was out working to fit the roof with new metal panels.

He said since the roof was metal working on the historic building was not too much different than working on any building.

“If there were shingles that would have been a different story because there are planks up there rather than plywood,” he said.

The roof was not actually damaged in the storm, but it had to be removed on the north side of the building to allow workers to access and repair the rafters.

Cox and his workers put down a new ice and water shield to protect the structure from the elements and were planning to have the new metal panels up by the end of the workday on Thursday.

He said the improvements to the roof structure should make it more and secure and better help it withstand future storms.

“It should hold,” he said. “If it comes off this time, it’s bringing the whole building with it, at least the top floor.”