Boiling Springs Academy opens doors to the public this Sunday

By LANDON WOODROOF

This coming Sunday marks the beginning of open house season at the historic Boiling Springs Academy site on Moores Lane in Brentwood.

While many Brentwood second-graders attend “A Day in 1845” educational programs at the school in the fall and spring, Boiling Springs Academy is only open to members of the public on the third Sunday of the month from April to October. This year the third Sunday in April was Easter, so Sunday, May 21 will be the first time that visitors can come check out the site in 2017.

The doors of the school will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. and during that time volunteers will be present to educate people about the site, including the American Indian burial mounds next to the school.

“It’s literally an open house,” Historic Commission member Kathie Greaves said. “You can come any time during that period of time and we’ll have people there that will answer questions or talk about the … mounds or the school house itself.”

Brentwood’s Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said that the open houses are a way to inform the public about the rich history of a place with which they might be passingly familiar even if they do not know much about it.

“A lot of people drive by that area and don’t realize what’s there from the treeline so it is a way for people to drop by and see the Indian mounds and tour inside the school,” she said.

Lambert suggested that parents could turn Sunday afternoon into an educational opportunity for their kids. The city has posted a downloadable Primm Park activity book on its website. Primm Park is the name of the city park where the school and the mounds are located.

According to a Primm Park brochure available on the City of Brentwood website, the park site was home to the Mississippian people between A.D. 900 and 1450. An extensive archaeological investigation by the Smithsonian Institution took place at the site in 1920.

The school opened its doors to students in 1833. The brochure gives a glimpse of how it operated. “The academy offered classes at three levels with each term lasting five and a half months,” it reads. “The first level cost $8 per term and students learned reading, writing, and arithmetic. The second level, at $10 per term, incorporated the study of grammar and geography. The most advanced level taught students Latin and Green languages, as well as sciences at $14 per term.”

It became a public school in 1887 and was also used as a Presbyterian meeting house around the turn of the 20th century. It seems to have ceased operations around 1918.

More recently, the school had a prime role in a piece of cultural history. In 2015, country music singer Eric Church shot most of his video for the song “Mr. Misunderstood” inside the academy.