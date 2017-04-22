Bookstore celebrates board games with Saturday gatherings

Barnes & Noble Cool Springs today announced that the store will host Gaming gatherings starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

This is part of an ongoing series of Gaming events that will take place at this store. Fans of tabletop games are encouraged to visit Barnes & Noble Cool Springs to play featured games and browse the selection of Strategy, Classic, Family, Party, and Mind Memory & Logic games.

Plus, at Barnes & Noble Cool Springs on April 29 and 30, featured games will be available at 20% off, with an additional 10% off for Barnes & Noble Members (in-store only). Featured games include Quartz, Kodama, Potion Explosion, You Gotta Be Kitten Me, One Night Ultimate Werewolf, and New York, 1901. Giveaways, available while supplies last, will include One Night Ultimate Werewolf Bonus Packs and Dark Kodama promo cards.

The theme of this year’s International Tabletop Day is, “Tell us how board games changed your life,” as they serve as a powerful force to unite different groups of people, whether it be friends, families or unfamiliar faces, while they participate in a shared experience. During its Gaming gatherings, Barnes & Noble Cool Springs will encourage participants to submit a video to the International Tabletop Day page and tell the world how board games have impacted their lives, using the hashtags #tabletopday and #BNGameNight.