Bootlegger’s Bash builds on county’s moonshining past

The Battle of Franklin Trust once again nods to Williamson County’s unique history of bootlegging with its seventh annual Bootlegger’s Bash on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at Carnton Plantation in Franklin.

The annual event features Tennessee distillers, a traditional Southern dinner and live entertainment. All proceeds from this ticketed event are donated to the Battle of Franklin Trust and its efforts to preserve Carnton and The Carter House.

“Bootlegger’s Bash is a staple event at Carnton and every year we attract a fun crowd to celebrate Tennessee’s bootlegging history,” said Jayde Jacobs, wedding and event coordinator at The Battle of Franklin Trust. “Guests will enjoy a lively night with dinner, whiskey tasting and a live bluegrass band.”

Dinner will be provided by Chef Penelope, featuring classic Southern fare. Local Tennessee distilleries will also provide whiskey tastings, such as Heath Clark and members of the Associated Distillers of Tennessee.

Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance online at Eventbrite or www.boft.org. Tickets are $50 per person or $90 per couple. Bootlegger’s Bash is a strictly 21 and up event.

Sponsors for Bootlegger’s Bash include Auto-Owners Insurance, International Insurance Brokerage, LLC, Centre of Holistic & Biological Dentistry, Southern Events Rental Company, Bright Event Productions, Nashville Tent & Awning and Mantra Artisan Ales.