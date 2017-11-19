Boots for Troops memorializes fallen soldiers in ruck march, 5K run

Boots for Troops, a conventional 5K run and a less conventional Battle of the Boots Ruck Competition, returned to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Saturday morning, bringing dozens of competitors in running shoes and combat boots to the trails of the former horse farm on the north end of downtown Franklin.

The events were held under gray skies, but rains that were forecast earlier in the week didn’t show up until long after the event concluded.

Participation helps to fund ongoing “Medals of Honor” programs that honor the fallen and their families.

The 5K Boots for Troops was open to anyone and everyone, including walkers, runners, boot wearers and those in running shoes. The Battle of the Boots Ruck Competition, also 5K in length, stepped off five minutes after the runners left. The Ruck event was reserved for those in the armed services, first responders, ROTC or JROTC. Boots and 20-pound military packs are mandatory for Battle of the Boot competitors.

Registered participants received a bib with the name of a fallen service member.