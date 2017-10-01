Both of Tennessee’s State AP Scholars are Brentwood High grads

By WCS InFOCUS

Tennessee’s two State AP Scholars are from Brentwood High School.

Brentwood High graduates Shirley Cai and Harry Westbrook were announced as State AP Scholars on Wednesday, September 27 by the Tennessee Commissioner of Education Dr. Candice McQueen.

The State AP Scholar Award is an academic distinction acknowledging students who have earned the most scores of three or higher statewide and the highest average score (at least 3.5) on all Advanced Placement exams taken. The award is presented annually to one male student and one female student from each state and the District of Columbia.

“We are very proud of the two of them,” said BHS Principal Kevin Keidel. “This is another great honor for both Shirley and Harry. They are obviously exceptional students with tremendous talents and work ethic.”

After graduation, both Cai and Westbrook went on to two great colleges. Cai currently attends Stanford University, and Westbrook is a student at Yale University.

“They are more than just great students, they are exceptional people,” said Keidel.