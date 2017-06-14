A celebration of bow ties for O’More College of Design

By LANDON WOODROOF

Chuck Blackburn loves and believes in bow ties so much that he literally wrote the book on them.

“The Bow Tie Bible” offers a historical, philosophical and fashion-wise defense of the bow tie that manages to be both humorous and enlightening.

Blackburn will sign copies of the book at a special event Thursday afternoon to benefit O’More College of Design in Franklin. The signing includes hors d’oeuvres and drinks and will take place at famed Nashville clothier Levy’s from 4 to 7 p.m.

The ability to speak fluently on a given topic at length and with passion is a relative rarity in an age of attenuated attention spans. Blackburn, though, can orate on bow ties with an articulation often reserved for the written word.

“Bow ties make a statement of individuality and discernment and audaciousness and intelligence,” he said casually. “If they’re worn properly they really make a statement. If they’re worn improperly they’re an affectation, they’re clownish, they’re a show off, they’re somebody whose starved for attention.”

Blackburn objects to the long tie on a number of grounds, plenty of which are laid out in the book.

“We can only spread the word that bow ties are more comfortable, stylish, and practical while less expensive,” the book states. “They never get in the way and are far less likely to be ruined and replaced due to mealtime accidents or inadvertent sneezing mishaps.”

For those new to the notion of bow ties, the book also includes the “Ten Commandments of Bow Ties.” There, Blackburn cautions against common mistakes that can lead one into hazardous fashion terrain.

Clip-on ties, for instance, are expressly forbidden. When it comes to bow ties, correct sizing is also of tantamount importance.

“Thou shalt not wear bow ties horizontally wider or vertically taller than your eye sockets,” the second commandment reads.

Blackburn picked up much of his know-how out of his long history in the men’s fashion trade. He worked for many years as a manufacturer’s representative, learning in the process how to discern quality and value in clothing.

“Quality is a combination of price and value,” Blackburn said. “If you throw in practicality that’s a good thing too.”

Bow ties, of course, excel at all these in Blackburn’s view. There is also the matter of comfort.

“Why would you wear something you complain about your entire life, that long tie that chokes you?” he asked. “Why does it choke you? Because it has a slip knot.”

Most of all, perhaps, Blackburn prefers bow ties because of what they say about conformity. A bow tie wearer does not simply follow trends. He makes his own way. He stands for individuality.

A quote that appears in “The Bow Tie Bible” puts it nicely. It is attributed to author Rita Mae Brown: “The reward for conformity is that everyone likes you but yourself.”

Levy’s is located at 3900 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville. For more on Chuck Blackburn and “The Bow Tie Bible” visit the website of the esteemed International Bow Tie Society.