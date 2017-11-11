BoxLunch store opens Wednesday, catering to fans and collectors

BoxLunch, a pop culture gift store with a cause, announces that it will open its newest location in Franklin, on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the CoolSprings Galleria mall.

BoxLunch offers a selection of the world’s most popular licensed shirts, accessories, collectibles, beauty, home goods and gift and novelty merchandise.

The new store will celebrate its grand opening weekend, from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, with DJs spinning live music, in-store giveaways and trivia games.

To fulfill its civic mission of “Get Some. Give Back”, BoxLunch will donate one meal* to Feeding America® for every $10 spent in-store or online. BoxLunch is proud to support national hunger-relief efforts as well as local efforts through Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks, including the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, which will directly receive a percentage of the donations raised at the CoolSprings Galleria BoxLunch store.

“We are thrilled to bring BoxLunch to the Franklin community. Our mission is simple, sell the best product and use our business to inspire and implement solutions to help fight the hunger crisis on both a local and national level,” said Robert Thomsen, vice president, general manager of Merchandising and Marketing, BoxLunch.

“BoxLunch retail storefronts across the country provide a way for the general public to be exposed to hunger relief and offer a means for their customers to easily give back through their purchases. This support has already translated into more than ten million meals donated** to provide hope to families facing hunger in the United States and we are honored to have been selected as their charity of choice,” said Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Operations, Feeding America.