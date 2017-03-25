“Boy Scout Blast” recruiting effort comes to Franklin Thursday

The Boy Scouts of America will host a recruiting event at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Church of the City off Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.

Any young man who is at least 11 years old OR has completed the 5th grade and is age 10, but not yet 18, has the opportunity to join the Boy Scouts, according to an announcement from the Scouts’ Natchez Trace District of the Middle Tennessee Council, coordinator of the event.

According to the Council announcement, the Boy Scouts of America allows each boy “to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.”

Each prospective scout that attends will have the opportunity to meet with local Boy Scout Troops from Williamson County to hear exciting things that each individual group does, so that he may decide which group to join. Activities may include: camping, hiking, fishing, canoeing, shooting rifles and shotguns, archery, wilderness survival training, first aid, orienteering, pioneering, and more. The yearly national registration fee is $25.

The Natchez Trace District serves 2,973 local Scout participants in Williamson County teaching them citizenship, physical fitness and leadership development. Members in attendance will join the programs of the Natchez Trace District, Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scout Blast begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27 at Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin 37064.

For more information on the event, contact Logan McCoy at lmccoy@mtcbsa.org or 731-225-4468; Boy Scout Blast Chair – Rob Shelton at allowat70@yahoo.com or 803-716- 2078.