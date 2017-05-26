CRIME REPORT: Four unlocked cars, four thefts

Four thefts were perpetrated on four unlocked vehicles in Brentwood over the past week, according to the most recent Brentwood Police Department crime analysis.

Two of the thefts occurred in the parking lot of the Maryland Farms YMCA, located at 5101 Maryland Way.

The first took place in the afternoon of Thursday, May 18, when a purse was stolen out of a car. The report lists a tall male wearing jeans and a multi-colored shirt who left in a gold Ford SUV as a suspect.

Another theft happened outside the Maryland Farms YMCA early in the morning on Wednesday, May 25. A cell phone was stolen from a car. Police have no suspects in this theft.

Getting to the other thefts on the report, a flat screen television was taken from a car on the 2300 block of Brookfield Drive. This theft occurred mid-day on Thursday, May 18. Police do not have not identified any suspects in relation to this crime.

Finally a car-related theft also occurred outside the Nike Factory Store at 1622 Galleria Blvd. Some time late in the afternoon or early in the evening on Tuesday, May 23, someone stole money and identity documents form a car there. There are no suspects, according to the report.

Several other thefts were included on this crime report.

For instance, a mower and trailer were reported stolen from Brentwood Rental & Sales after someone rented them and did not return them. Charges are pending in that case.

It was also reported that a Craigslist scammer took advantage of a person trying to purchase tickets. The victim paid for the tickets but never received them. No suspects have been identified in relation to this crime.

At the Brentwood Family YMCA, a person had their cell phone stolen from them on Friday evening, May 19. The phone was taken from the bleacher area. There are no suspects in this crime.

A Kawasaki utility task vehicle was stolen from the company AMBEST at 5115 Maryland Way some time over the weekend beginning Friday, May 19. The UTV was inside a trailer that was taken from the company’s rear parking lot. No suspects have been identified.

Finally, money, gift cards and a television were taken from the Ohio Valley Conference at 215 Centerview Drive. The items were taken from the OVC’s offices as well as some storage units on site. The timeline for when those things were taken is listed as between December of last year and this past Wednesday. Police have no suspects for this theft.