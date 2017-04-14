Brandeis men’s tennis team overcomes Babson rival

Photo by Jeff Lamanna

The 32nd-ranked Brandeis men’s tennis team rolled past local rivals Babson, 8-1, for the Judges’ fifth-straight win yesterday in Waltham, Massachusetts . Brandeis improves to 9-6 on the season, while Babson falls to 6-8.

The Judges won two of three doubles matches to start the afternoon, both by identical 8-4 scores. Rookie David Aizenberg (Highland Park, Ill./Highland Park) and sophomore Tyler Ng (Great Neck, N.Y./Great Neck South) were triumphant at No. 2, while sophomore Jackson Kogan (Pacific Palisades, Calif./Windward School) and senior Brian Granoff (Miami, Fla./Gulliver Prep) took a point at No. 3. Babson’s tandem of Alberto De Mendiola and Brandon Rosenbluth got a couple of early breaks at No. and held off a late charge for an 8-5 win at No. 1 to get the Beavers on the board.

Singles action was all Judges. Senior Michael Arguello (Brentwood, Tenn./Brentwood) shook off his doubles loss with a resounding 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 3 to open Brandeis’s scoring. Rookie Benjamin Wolfe (Blue Bell, Pa./Wissahickon) defeated his foe at No. 6, 6-1, 6-4, to get the Judges within a point of clinching, while Tyler Ng went 2-0 in the day with the clinching point at No. 3, 6-4, 6-0.

Granoff went 2-0 on the day as well thanks to a second-set tiebreaker, winning 6-3, 7-6 (7-3). Senior Ryan Bunis (Cincinnati, Ohio/Groton-Dunstable, Mass.) rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to win in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. Rookie Mitchell Ostrovsky (Brooklyn, N.Y./Leon M. Goldstein) completed the singles sweep with the day’s only three-set match, coming from one set down for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 5.

The Judges will put their winning streak on the line next week, with a non-conference showdown with #21 MIT on Tuesdayafternoon in Cambridge before heading to Florida for the 2017 University Athletic Association tournament. Seeding for the UAA championships will be announced on Monday.

Babson hosts Emerson in a NEWMAC match on Saturday at 3 p.m.