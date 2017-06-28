For Brandt Snedeker, the Nashville Golf Open is a homecoming

Photo: Brandt Snedeker holds the trophy that will be given to the winner of the Nashville Golf Open. It’s a guitar. Only in Music City.

By LANDON WOODROOF

Thursday marks the beginning of tournament play at Web.com Tour’s second annual Nashville Golf Open. While this is the tournament’s second year, it is its first in partnership with the Brandt Snedeker Foundation.

A PGA TOUR member and Nashville native, Snedeker formed the foundation several years ago, and in that time it has raised over $1 million for local charities.

The day before the Nashville Golf Open was set to begin Snedeker dropped by the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club to share his thoughts on his foundation and the tournament.

Snedeker actually began his career playing on the Web.com Tour. He reflected on what it meant to him to see the tour add an event in Nashville.

“This is kind of where I learned to be a professional golfer,” he said. “I spent two-and-a-half years on this tour and really learned how to be a professional so to have one here in my hometown is so special to me and my family.”

He said that Nashville was definitely ready for such a tournament.

“I feel like this town is starving for something like this,” he said.

Snedeker said the idea of the foundation came to him four or five years ago.

“I realized I’m so fortunate to do what I do for a living that it was time to find a way to start giving something back,” he said.

In the ensuing years the foundation has focused on helping kids in Middle Tennessee. It has given money to help sexually abused children and also supports the Sneds Tour, an annual youth golf tournament.

When Snedeker found out that the Web.com Tour was holding a tournament in Nashville, he said it only seemed natural to try to join forces.

“The fact that the Web.com tour came here to town, being a Nashvillian, somebody who’s lived here his whole life, I felt there was an obligation to try to do something with them,” Snedeker said. “To try to bolster the tournament a little bit, to try to let them know how much I appreciate what they did for me early on in my career and to help these guys…come and play golf and enjoy the town.”

Snedeker is 36 years old and still in the prime of his career. A couple of weeks ago he tied for 9th place at the U.S. Open. Still, he said his foundation work and the work he is doing with the Nashville Golf Open has him thinking about his legacy.

“When I get older I want to be able to look back and say I did something that made a difference and got involved with this tournament here and hopefully made it one of the premier events on the Web.com Tour and made a difference in Middle Tennessee,” he said, adding that he wanted to “take the good fortune I’ve had in my life and share it with other people and try to give back as much as I can.”

Part of the inspiration for his charitable work in recent years has come from the PGA TOUR. He noted that net profits from PGA TOUR tournaments go “100 percent to charity.”

“Every time we play in a community, that community sees a tangible benefit from us being there,” he said. “That’s something cool and unique about what we do in golf.”

A PGA.com article from earlier this year said that the tour has generated $2.46 billion in charitable donations over the years.

“When you see that acted out every week you’re on tour you feel an obligation to do something where you’re from, and since I’m from here in Nashville it makes perfect sense,” Snedeker said.

The Nashville Golf Open benefitting the Brandt Snedeker Foundation begins Thursday, July 29 at the Nashville Golf & Athletic Club.