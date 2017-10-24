Breakfast at Puckett’s on Oct. 30 will help fund drug Recovery Court

21ST DISTRICT RECOVERY COURT

The 21st District Recovery Court Board of Directors will host their 7th Annual Fundraiser Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, at Puckett’s Restaurant, 120 4th Ave. South, in Franklin.

The breakfast is a fundraiser that supports the 21st Recovery Court, which is an alternative sentencing program in the 21st Judicial District of Williamson, Hickman, Perry and Lewis Counties.

The program affords local non-violent offenders with addiction issues the opportunity to complete an extensive two-year, Court supervised program in lieu of and/or in addition to traditional sentencing that enables them to receive the treatment and skills training necessary to become productive members of society.

The 21st District Recovery Court program is an intensive program that uses a non- adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction and will only consider applicants demonstrating a genuine desire to confront their addictions. Participants must undergo rigorous treatment, intensive monitoring and develop new habits for successful living. They must also pay participation fees and costs associated with their treatment weekly.

According to local law enforcement professionals, the vast majority of crime committed in our community is drug or alcohol related. The program has proven effective in reducing the revolving door of drug-related crime as well as reducing the cost to taxpayers. 21st District Recovery Court spends about $5,000 per participant annually compared to more than $20,000 to incarcerate each offender for a year.

While each successful participant saves the county money, the program does not receive taxpayer funding from the counties.

The 21st District Recovery Court is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization funded primarily through grants and private donations.

The breakfast is one of two fundraisers held annually to support the program. A graduate of the program will share his experience and success with the program.

Seating is limited for the breakfast. Those who would like to attend may RSVP to 615-595-7868 extension 2 by Oct. 27 (Friday).

Those who would like to support 21st District Recovery Court, but cannot attend the breakfast, may send donations to the 21st District Recovery Court, P.O. Box 757 , Franklin, TN 37065.

For more information, please contact the 21st District Recovery Court office at 615-595-7868 extension 2, or go to the website, www.21stdc.org and click on the email link. info@21dc.org