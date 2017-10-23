BREAKING: 840 ramps, I-65 NB closed after fatal wreck on Monday

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Update 1:57 p.m.: Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms at least two fatalities in the wreck. I-65 is back open but both ramps to 840 are still closed.

The I-840 East and West ramps off of I-65 Northbound are closed on Monday afternoon following a fatal wreck.

The Williamson County Sheriffs Office tweeted about the wreck around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to scene and will be investigating the accident since it is a fatal crash on the interstate.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol the wreck is near mile marker 60 and was fatal, but there are no other details available at this time.

This is a developing story.