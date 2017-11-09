Felony indictments for men seeking sex with teen girls in Brentwood

A Williamson County Grand Jury this week returned indictments charging 22 men with a variety of offenses following an undercover human trafficking sting operation conducted in Brentwood.

At a press conference Thursday morning, Jason Locke, Deputy Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said those arrested ranged from a computer programmer, automotive engineer, construction worker, and a chef, all of whom were responding to ads on Backdoor.com offering sex with girls 14 and 16 years old. TBI agents were posing as the underage girls.

The sting was the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Brentwood Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the office of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper.

Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said a hotel on the north side of Brentwood agreed to be the location for the operation. He did not name the hotel, but he said it does not have a reputation for that sort of activity.

“I don’t think Brentwood is attracting this,” Hughes said. “But I’m happy these will be prosecuted in Williamson County.”

The indictments were mostly for felony crimes. Hughes said Williamson County takes a hard line in these matters.

Locke said the Brentwood operation was the 11th for the TBI statewide, and each has had similar results.

“It doesn’t matter where we do it,” he said.

District Attorney General Kim Helper agreed.

“This can happen anywhere,” she said. “The fact that so many men were willing to engage in sexual activity with who they believed to be a 14- and 16-year-old is shocking.”

During the first three days of the operation in early October, two female TBI Agents posed as individuals offering sex on . During the course of the resulting text or phone conversations, the Agents identified themselves as 14 and 16 years old.

“Sadly, that was not the slightest deterrent,” Locke said. “This is a demand-driven crime and we will not arrest our way out of it.”

“Educating law enforcement and the public alike on the prevalence of human trafficking in society today has become a priority that requires our attention,” Chief Hughes said. “I would like to commend the TBI on conducting this undercover operation, and similar operations around the state, in combating Human Trafficking. The Brentwood Police Department stands ready to work with the TBI and our law enforcement partners to target and arrest those who would promote this type of criminal activity.”

Half of the men arrested were in the United States illegally.

Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI’s efforts in Tennessee, said one of the men was a fugitive from Texas, and another had previously been deported.

“Apprehending illegal aliens who seek to prey on our youth in Tennessee remains a top priority. ICE/HSI stands ready to provide the appropriate protections to the victims of this form of modern-day slavery.”

The TBI released the names of nine of the men who had been arrested as of Thursday:

Francisco Badillo (DOB 5-12-75, Franklin, Bond: $40,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Ibrahim Demyan (DOB 6-4-68, Nashville, Bond: $30,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Luis Gonzalez-Garcia (DOB 10-7-88, Lewisburg, Bond: $30,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution, 1 count Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 1 count Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Terry William Garner (DOB 4-20-74), Columbia, Bond: $30,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, 1 count Simple Possession of Marijuana, 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mohamed Hassan (DOB 3-30-75, Spring Hill, Bond: $40,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Jeremiah McSpaddin (DOB 1-31-85, Columbia, Bond: $50,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution, 1 count Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 1 count Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, 1 count Simple Possession of Marijuana

Ajay Kumar Mistry (DOB 6-2-75, Franklin, Bond: $30,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

Jerwon Robinson (DOB 12-4-86, Columbia, Bond: $30,000): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, 1 count Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 1 count Simple Possession

Orozco-Gelacio Navarro (DOB 10-5-57, Held Without Bond): 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class A Felony), 1 count Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (Class B Felony), 2 counts Patronizing Prostitution, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Aggravated Statutory Rape, 2 counts Solicitation to Commit Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

All of the individuals were booked into the Williamson County Jail on a variety of bond amounts. Updated details and photographs of the indicted subjects will be posted online at http://www.tbinewsroom.com.

Additional information can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com, and on Twitter at @ITHasToStopTN.