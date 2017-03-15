BREAKING: Independence basketball handles Bearden to reach Final Four

The Independence Eagles (24-10) advanced to the Class AAA semifinals with a 63-48 win against Bearden (23-10) at Middle Tennessee State’s Murphy Center Wednesday morning.

Point guard Grayson Murphy led the Eagles with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block.

Indy’s Mac James tallied a game-high 16 points, while Greg Miller and Jeremiah Barr added 11 apiece.

The Eagles will face the winner of Southland vs. Oakland at 10 a.m. Friday.

Check back later for a full story and pictures from the game.